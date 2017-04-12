Easter egg hunt Thursday next to the Brentwood Library

If you or your kids are looking for some Easter fun this week, there will be an Easter egg hunt held next to the Brentwood Library on Thursday, April 13.

The hunt will start at 4:30 p.m., but other activities, including face-painting and a game to guess how many jelly beans are in a container, will start at 4 p.m.

The Easter bunny will also be in attendance for photographs, so parents, bring your cameras.

Eggs will be hidden in the field that separates the library campus from the Brentwood Civitan Ball Park.

The field will be divided up into four sections for four different age groups to hunt for Easter eggs in. The age groups are: toddler to 3 years old, 4 years old to 6 years old, 7 years old to 9 years old and 10 years old to 12 years old.

“Each section will have four golden eggs,” Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham said. “Whoever finds a golden egg can bring it to the table and collect an Easter basket full of goodies.”

These annual hunts, which the library has been hosting for at least 33 years, Dillingham said, do have a tendency to get crowded, so attendees have three options for parking: the Brentwood Library, Civitan Ball Park or River Park, just across Knox Valley Drive from the library.

The event should last until about 5 p.m.

Dillingham is hoping for good weather for the hunt.

“I always hope for no rain on that day,” she said.