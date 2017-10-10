Library for the Blind adds 24-hour online service

TENNESSEE SECRETARY OF STATE

The Tennessee Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, a division of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, has a new online ordering system available 24 hours every day.

Audio, braille and large-print books are available for free shipment directly to patrons’ homes. Patrons can search by title, narrator, author and more. They can also browse new releases, staff recommendations and view their personal reading history on desktop computers or mobile devices.

“This new user-friendly system will create greater access to books for people with blindness or visual impairments, which is a principal goal of the Tennessee Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. I am proud we can create equal access to books and educational resources for all Tennesseans,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a press release.

The service works with the Braille and Audio Reading Download (BARD) service allowing users to download books with one click.

“This fills a fundamental need in our community,” said Tennessee Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped Director Maria Sochor. “We hope that the new system will encourage people with visual disabilities to take advantage of this invaluable resource.”