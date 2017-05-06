Library has “generous” stack of books for quarterly sale

The Friends of the Williamson County Public Library announced this week that donations have been generous for their next book sale, set for May 19-21, at the main library in Franklin.

“We will have literally thousands of new and used donated books for sale including paperbacks, hardcovers, Fiction, Non-Fiction, Children, Teen & Young Adult books, Antique/Vintage books, Coffee-table books, and various media items such as audio books, CDs, and DVDs,” the group’s announcement said.

All books will be sorted by subject and arranged by category. Prices range from 50-cents to $5 each, and there are no buyer restrictions. The Friends accept cash, check, Visa and MasterCard.

The main library is at 1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064, on the former Battle Ground Academy campus now known as Academy Park.

The Book Sale starts with a Members Only Preview Sale from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. (Friends of the Williamson County Public Library memberships may be purchased at the door.)

The sale opens to the public the next morning for the following hours:

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Sunday is $5 for a Bag of Books day. Bags will be provided, and you can fill as many bags as you like for only $5 each. Go Green and bring your own cloth or canvas bags about the size of a grocery shopping bag.

In 2016 Friends of WCPL donated over $20,000 to the Williamson County Public Library. Proceeds from this sale, along with generous donations, will go to fund The Friends of the Library which is dedicated to help support the Williamson County Public Library.

For information, call the library at 615-595- 1243 or visit http://wcpltn.org/about_us/main_library.

The Friends of the Williamson County Public Library (WCPLtn) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 service organization.

Friends-sponsored book sales are held four times a year with proceeds going directly back into the library.