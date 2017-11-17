"Life After Football" profiles Dyson’s career change to educator

Independence High School Assistant Principal Kevin Dyson is featured in a “Life After Football” video on nfl.com.

Williamson County Schools linked to the video Friday on Twitter, in a post lamenting the Tennessee Titans’ Thursday night drubbing by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dyson, 42, played for the Titans from 1998 to 2002. Afterward he played a season for the Carolina Panthers, and was on the roster for a season each at the San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins.

He has been an educator since 2007, the year he earned a Master of Education degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.

Watch Dyson’s “Life After Football” video HERE.