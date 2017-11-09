Life Time Athletic seeks to foster healthy lifestyles in a luxury setting

By LANDON WOODROOF

There is a three-letter word they avoid at Life Time Athletic. It refers to a place where many go to exercise and rhymes with “him.”

The people involved with Life Time Athletic do not use the term to describe their business because they feel it does not fully capture the range of services and level of luxury they offer.

Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi had something different in mind when he started the company in 1992.

“He wanted to build a place that was very resort-like and one where the consumer wanted to be to get healthy and active versus a place they felt they had to be,” Life Time Vice President of Corporate Communications Jason Thurstrom said.

That distinction is apparent in the company’s new Franklin location, which officially opens to all members on Monday, Nov. 13 at 4 a.m.

At Life Time Athletic Franklin you will not find just the usual array of exercise equipment and swimming facilities you may get at a more traditional health club. Instead, the complex features a variety of services and amenities..

There is the LifeCafe, for instance, where members can grab a healthy meal in the midst of their activity. There is the LifeSpa, which offers a full-service salon as well as quiet rooms for massages. There is the Kids Academy, where children can play and engage in educational pursuits like language immersion classes while their parents visit other areas of the complex. On top of that are a variety of group fitness classes, Yoga classes, Pilates classes and more.

Perhaps one of the most unique features of Life Time Athletic Franklin is its LT Proactive Care Clinic, an onsite medical office where patients can see a doctor and get a full physical examination.

This wide range of opportunities at Life Time Athletic Franklin serves to underline one of the company’s prime objective: to customize a member’s experience so they get the most of out of their membership.

“It really starts from the day they walk in here,” Thurstrom said. “We say why are you here? What’s your goal? What’s happening in your life? We really want to guide you on a healthier life journey from your first day to your very last day.”

A key part of that recipe for success is engagement. Life Time Athletic Franklin wants its members to stay engaged and visit often. They strive to achieve that goal by getting to know their members and those members’ areas of interest.

Life Time Athletic Franklin employees are “going to get you connected to your interests whether it’s swimming or basketball or running or cycling or any of our studio programming because if you’re connected to your interests you are going to … have fun, you are going to probably stick with it,” Thurstrom said. “You are probably also going to build a brand new network of friends, and you’re going to want to be here.”

Life Time Athletic Franklin is the company’s 129th location and its second in Tennessee. Another location opened in 2009 in the greater Memphis area.

The Franklin location is open seven days a week from 4 a.m. to midnight. Monthly membership rates start at $119. More information about joining, as well as class schedules can be found here.

Life Time Athletic Franklin is located at 5020 Carothers Parkway.