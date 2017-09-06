Life Time Athletic will hold job fair at Drury Plaza

Saturday, Sept. 9, at Drury Plaza Hotel, 1874 West McEwen Drive, Franklin. In anticipation of the early November opening of Franklin’s first all-in-one sports, fitness, family recreation, spa and country club-style athletic resort, Life Time Athletic will host a hiring fair from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. onat Drury Plaza Hotel, 1874 West McEwen Drive, Franklin.

The 125,000-square-foot athletic resort destination is offering more than 300 positions in the LifeSpa, Life Cafe, Kids Activities, Member Services, Aquatics, Group Fitness, Facility Operations and Personal Training teams. Prospective applicants are asked to bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally to meet the club’s leadership team and discuss employment opportunities.

The new facility will be located at 5020 Carothers Parkway in Franklin.

“We are eager to build our team here in Franklin with dedicated professionals who share a passion for a Healthy Way of Life”, said Brett Huelsman, general manager of Life Time Athletic Franklin. “Our team members are our most important asset as they work directly with our members to ensure we deliver a best-in-class experience. Becoming a part of our team offers the unique opportunity to grow your career while helping our members to live happier and healthier lives.”

Life Time Athletic Franklin invites prospective applicants to bring several copies of their resume and dress professionally to learn more about the location, team and job openings.

Current team member opportunities include:

LifeSpa: Lead Service Coordinator, Stylist, Massage Therapist, Nail Technician

Life Cafe: Team Member, Prep Cook, Supervisor





Kid’s Activities: Assistant Manager, Team Member, Supervisor, Group Skills

Instructor: (Education or Fitness), Birthday Party Coordinator or Team Member, Camp Supervisor or Counselor





Member Services: Front Desk Team Member, Member Services Specialist





Group Fitness: Group Fitness Instructor, Yoga Instructor, Cycle Instructor,

Aqua Instructor





Facility Operations: Technician, Team Member, Overnight Team Member, Overnight Supervisor





Aquatics: Assistant Manager, Lifeguard, Swim Instructor, Swim Coach, Head Lifeguard, Swim Supervisor





Personal Training: Personal Trainer, Registered Dietician, Metabolic Specialist, Pilates Instructor

Life Time Athletic Franklin will offer a highly personalized approach to health and wellness with a host of amenities including, but not limited to: an indoor aquatic center with lap pool and leisure pool; dedicated group exercise, cycle, Pilates and LifePower Yoga studios featuring exclusive classes led by top instructors; 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment; two full-sized indoor basketball courts; Life Time Kids Academy for kids from 3 months to 11 years; full-service hair, nail and skin care treatments and therapeutic massages at the LifeSpa; and LifeCafe, a full-service, fast-casual restaurant free of unhealthy ingredients.