Lifeguards, counselors, more: Parks and Rec staffs up for summer

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for temporary/seasonal jobs for summer 2017.

Camp counselors are needed for general summer day camps in Franklin and Nolensville, specialty camps and field trips (age 17 or older), as well as Camp Will therapeutic day camp (age 18 or older) and Academy Park Summer Camp. The Aquatics division is seeking lifeguards (certified) for all pool locations and pool cashiers (age 16 or older) for outdoor pool locations in Franklin, Spring Hill and Fairview.

To apply for a summer job, contact the Williamson County Government Human Resources Department at (615) 591-8504 or visit http://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/jobs.aspx.

Academy Park Summer Day Camp

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is seeking camp counselors for Academy Park in Franklin. Positions involve supervising children, developing structured activities, participating in games, event preparation and management and inventory/equipment management. Students majoring in Recreation, Sport Management, Education or any related field are encouraged to apply. Background check required. For more information contact Chris Eastridge at (615) 786-0200, ext. 2416 or ChrisE@williamson-tn.org.

General Summer Day Camp and Specialty Camps

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is seeking camp counselors to work in several different capacities. Summer Day Camp: Counselors needed to work a nine-week program in the Grassland and Nolensville communities. Positions involve directing and supervising children ages 5 to 12 in a variety of recreational activities (indoors and outdoors), as well as on field trips offsite under the direction of the campsite Head and Assistant Leaders. Specialty Camp and Field Trip Counselors:

Counselors needed to work assisting with the operation of a number of Specialty Camps (Legos, Art, Technology, Dance, Tumbling and Cheer, etc…) throughout Williamson county and help supervise children ages 6 to 15 on a number of field trips.

These counselors will also serve as subs at the Summer Day Camp program, if needed. Applicants must be at least 17 years of age and have a valid driver’s license. Students majoring in Recreation, Education, Social Work or any related field are encouraged to apply. Background check required. For more information, contact Whitney Osborne at (615) 302-0971, ext. 2214 or WhitneyO@williamson-tn.org.

Pool Cashiers

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is seeking outdoor pool cashiers for locations in Fairview, Franklin, and Spring Hill.

Customer service related positions. Job responsibilities include; but are not limited to: greeting patrons and /or answering phone; providing department information; collecting admission(s), processing payments, verifying scan cards and completing financial reports; reporting daily patron counts; making public address announcements, as needed; and helping with general office area cleanliness. Day and evening hours; week day and weekend hours required. $8.50 per hour. Cashier applicants must be at least 16 years of age. Background check required. For more information contact Hunter Eubanks in Fairview at (615) 799-9331 ext. 2311 or HunterE@williamson-tn.org; Gail Chiaravalle in Franklin at (615) 790-5719, ext. 2043 or GailC@williamson-tn.org, or Michelle Foster in Spring Hill at (615) 302-0971, ext. 2211 or MichelleF@williamson-tn.org.

Pool Positions – Lifeguards

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is seeking lifeguards for locations in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill. Positions involve maintaining the safety of patrons and swimmers including water surveillance and rule enforcement, plus rescues and first aid when required; as well as, vacuuming and cleaning pool, cleaning facilities, completing daily reports and in-service training to maintain lifeguard skills. Lifeguard applicants must be certified and at least 15 years of age. Background check required. For more information contact Evan Hampton at (615) 370-3471, ext. 2112 or EvanH@williamson-tn.org.

Therapeutic Summer Day Camp (Camp Will)

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is seeking recreation, art, music and dance therapists and/or activities staff; nurses and counselors for a summer day camp for children and young adults with disabilities. Therapist/Activities positions involve planning and facilitating groups; assisting with behavioral management, as needed; promoting a safe and fun environment; and other duties as assigned. Nurse positions involve personal care, first aide, medication administration and other duties as assigned. RN or LPN certification required. Counselor positions are directly responsible for the care of campers, as needed; assisting with behavioral management, as needed; promoting a safe and fun environment; maintaining a clean work area at all times; and other duties as assigned. Students majoring in Recreation Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Special Education, Nursing, Social Work or other helping professions encouraged to apply. Applicants age 18 or older preferred. Background check required. For more information contact Traci Hamby at (615) 790-5719, ext. 2021 or TraciH@williamson-tn.org.

