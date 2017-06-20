Lillian Schklar recounts experience working on A-bomb in Oak Ridge during WWII

BY LANDON WOODROOF

It was 1944, and Lillian Schklar was ready to help any way she could.

A lover of airplanes with a brother in the Navy, she had wanted to sign up for the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force the year before, but could not because she had been just 17 at the time.

When she turned 18, however, visitors came to her classroom at Franklin High School asking students to join in the war effort in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Schklar did not hesitate.

“Anything for the war effort, I was in there,” Schklar, 91, said Tuesday afternoon during a lunchtime presentation at the FiftyForward Martin Center in Brentwood. “That’s what they told me it was for … so I was ready to go.”

Schklar, then still with the maiden name of Hickman, had no idea what she would be doing in Oak Ridge. She was not told before she left, or even when she got there. She just knew that her country needed her and that was enough to get her to East Tennessee.

In fact, Schklar, and hundreds of women like her who traveled to Oak Ridge, would end up unwittingly working on the Manhattan Project to develop the world’s first nuclear weapons. Their stories have come to light in recent years, primarily through the book “The Girls of Atomic City” by Denise Kiernan.

When Schklar left on her journey it marked the first time she had ever been away from home other than to spend time with relatives. Her whole experience over the next year was a series of firsts.

There was her first physical evaluation, which occurred in Knoxville.

“I had never had blood drawn before,” Schklar said, adding that it seemed to her the person drawing her blood was a first-timer as well.

Schklar fainted during the process.

“I came to and this man was still drawing my blood,” she said.

Then there was the experience of living with other girls her age in a dormitory. Schklar described her room as no bigger than a closet.

“My first jolt was the living conditions,” she said. “We had joint showers and bathrooms and this, that and the other.”

The farm girl from Franklin was the butt of some practical jokes. She had a habit of undressing in the shower and hanging her clothes outside while she bathed. She finished up one day to discover that some of her dorm mates had made off with her clothes.

“So I took the shower curtain off the rod and wrapped up in the shower curtain and went back to my room,” she said.

The women would travel to their workplace via a bus that had no seats, just straps to hang onto while standing. The bus would travel across a landscape of mud and boardwalks, since the site lacked sidewalks.

“Even growing up in the country, it was kind of bad,” she said.

On her commutes, she marveled at the prefab houses that seemed to shoot up from the ground with miraculous speed.

“You’d go to work in the morning on a bus and on the way back you’d have this new row of houses there,” she remembered.

The building Schklar worked in was huge, bigger than she’d ever seen before.

She was told her role would be Cubicle Operator #2. That entailed sitting at a stool in front of an array of meters.

“We kept these meters within a certain range,” she said. “We didn’t know why, but we did.”

Secrecy was everything at Oak Ridge.

“We were’t supposed to discuss what we were doing even if we had known what we were doing. Even to each other,” she said.

That degree of stealth extended to the relationship between Schklar and her superiors.

“I enjoyed the work because I enjoyed the people, but we were so restricted,” she said. “They told us we were making baby carriages and all sort of just ridiculous things. We knew very well it wasn’t true.”

In the midst of all the hard work, Schklar and her companions did have time for some fun. They would have leave days in Knoxville, where Schklar said she enjoyed shopping.

Sometimes things got a little wild. Schklar recounted a day when she and another woman who worked at Oak Ridge went out on a date with two men. On their way to a lake for a picnic, the men pulled the car over and grabbed a fruit jar that was hanging from a tree.

“Turns out it was white lighting,” Schklar said. “I didn’t know what white lightning was. They passed the jar around. It really tasted like 7 Up.”

Everybody then decided to go for a swim.

“I jumped off the pier, and I got about halfway across and thought, ‘My god what have I done?’,” she said. It was her last taste of white lightning.

One aspect of life at Oak Ridge that weighs on Schklar to this day is the way black workers were treated. While white employees got to live in dormitories, their black counterparts were made to dwell in shabby hutments.

“It was a dirt floor,” Schklar said. “It had an old pot-bellied stove in the middle, and they had to cook on that stove, too.”

Some of the people living in hutments did not even have cots, but were forced to sleep on the floor. Schklar called the memory “heartbreaking.”

“They worked just like we did,” she said.

Schklar did not learn the true purpose of all her labor until after she had already returned home from her year at Oak Ridge.

She had been back a month or six weeks. She and her family were listening to the radio, which was operated by battery since her house lacked electricity. Suddenly, the radio announcer broke in with a stunning message.

“They were talking about the bomb being dropped on Hiroshima,” Schklar said. “My mother looked around at me and said, ‘Mercy me is that what you’ve been doing?’ I said, ‘Sounds like it,’ but I didn’t know what we’d been doing.”

Once the true, destructive force of the atomic bomb was understood, Schklar said criticism was directed toward her and everyone who worked at Oak Ridge to make it a reality.

To Schklar, though, she was just doing what she could to help the country win the deadliest war in history.

“I was as shocked as the rest of the world when I found out what we’d been doing,” she said. “But I was still proud I was part of it.”

Schklar would like to go back and visit Oak Ridge again. She is interested in taking a tour and seeing the place where she worked over 70 years ago.

Though it has been a long time, the memories stick with her. Her experience at Oak Ridge helped form the woman she would be over the intervening decades.

“I learned a lot and met a lot of people, and learned how to get by on my own under strange circumstances and to overcome whatever happened,” she said. “I’ve lived to be 91, and I’m blessed. Mother lived to be 100, and I’m counting on it, so we’ll see.”