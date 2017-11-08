Lincoln, Grant will be on hand Friday for dedication of artillery display

1860’s songs from the Olde Towne Brass and appearances by President Abraham Lincoln and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant re-enactors will take place in a dedication ceremony Friday for the latest improvement at Carter Hill Battlefield Park: the installation of replica Union artillery pieces.

The 3-inch ordnance rifles are accurate replicas of Union artillery pieces that were in place on Carter Hill when Confederate troops led by Gen. John Bell Hood conducted an assault on the Union lines, marching from around Winstead Hill in the Nov. 30, 1864 Battle of Franklin.

Franklin’s Charge Cannon Committee, led by Chairman Cullen Smith, will be dedicating the artillery display beginning at 1 p.m. Parking for the event will be at the Carter House parking lot. Carter House is at 1140 Columbia Ave.

Smith’s committee raised the money for the artillery pieces, which were recreated at a company in Woodstock, Georgia.

To date, more than 20 acres on both sides of Columbia Avenue make up Carter Hill Battlefield Park, which continues to expand.

Later this month a 12-pounder Napoleon cannon will be installed as well.