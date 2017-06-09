“Listed Sisters” to dedicate new home on Saturday

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury on Saturday will dedicate the eighth annual Women Build home on 353 Natchez St.

Alana and Lex LeBlanc of HGTV’s “Listed Sisters” helped construct the home and will present the keys and mortgage to new homeowner, Stephanie Dixon.

The community is invited to attend the free event.

During the past two months, more than 150 local volunteers helped build the new house. 75% of the volunteers were women. The “Hammers & Heels” fundraiser at the Factory at Franklin on Saturday, June 3, raised more than $50,000. The volunteers had already raised over $20,000, so the organization exceeded the $70,000 needed to fund the “bricks and sticks” of the new home.

Construction on the house began on April 22.

Dixon has lived in Franklin her entire life. She attended Franklin High School and has worked at APCOM for 33 years. Her talented daughter Ronesha sings in the choir and is a praise dancer at West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church.

Many years ago, Dixon’s sister had a house built by Habitat for Humanity. The idea inspired her as she increasingly grew tired of renting.

Dixon is delighted and pleased to have her dream house. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s hard living in Franklin but this is where I want to be,” Dixon said.

The home will be sold to Dixon with zero-interest, 30-year mortgage after the dedication.

Habitat for Humanity has partnered with foundations, the public sector, businesses, and local churches over the past 23 years to help 215 Maury and Williamson County families purchase homes.

The three criteria to qualify for the qualification process is the willingness to partner, the need for affordable housing and the ability to pay the mortgage.

Habitat for Humanity’s National Women Build aims to empower women to devote at least one day to help families build stability, independence and strength through affordable housing.