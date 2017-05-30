Listed Sisters to host “Hammers and High Heels” event Saturday

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury will host the 2017 “Hammers and High Heels” Women Build fundraiser Saturday featuring Lex and Alana LaBlanc from HGTV’s “Listed Sisters” as the emcees.

Nashville-based cover band Rubiks Groove will keep everyone dancing with their 80’s & 90’s “Out of the Box Dance Party,” and there will be plenty of food and desserts throughout the evening.

“Food will be coming out all night long,” said Jennee Galland, director of communications and events for Habitat for Humanity. “We’ll have desserts from the Cheesecake Factory and Triple Crown Bakery.”

Beer and wine will be supplied by the Lipman Brothers and the cocktails will be provided by Gray’s on Main and H. Clark Distillery. There will be two special cocktails for the night: “The Hammer” and “The High Heel” served during the 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. cocktail hour.

“There will be a gourmet buffet from Catering by Suzette, and a silent auction for 125 items with everything from travel packages, restaurant gift certificates, tickets to Disney World, HD computers and more. Also, Alana (LaBlanc) is making a special table for us,” Galland said.

The Nashville Predators will be playing the Pittsburgh Penguins at the time of the fundraiser, so there will be a special viewing area for people interested in watching the game.

“Every dollar raised at the event will go directly to the bricks and sticks of this year’s Women Build home,” Galland said.

Last month, volunteers (mostly women) partnered with Stephanie Dixon of Franklin to build a three-bedroom home for her in Franklin’s Natchez neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity plans to raise the remaining $35,000 of $70,000 needed to complete it at the fundraiser.

“Hammers and High Heels” will take place from 6:30 until 11 p.m. at The Factory located at 230 Franklin Road.

Tickets are available for $75 online and will be $100 at the door. Online tickets can be purchased at http://hfhwm.preclickbid.com.