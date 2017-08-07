Livestock Expo Parade, Auction support college funds for 4-H youth

The 4-H Livestock Expo Parade is at 6 p.m. at the 2017 Williamson County Fair, followed by an auction, where proceeds will support the college funds of local 4-H youth.

The 4-H Livestock Expo Parade provides the opportunity for Williamson County youth to showcase the past year’s work in raising and caring for steers, lambs and goats. The Expo Auction then offers fairgoers the chance to purchase high quality, locally raised beef, lamb and goat in support of the Williamson County 4-H members. Both the parade and auction will take place at the Tractor Supply Livestock Arena tonight beginning at 6 p.m.

Fairgoers can also get free admission by bringing four canned goods, food items or other critical needs to benefit GraceWorks Ministries.

Food items that will be accepted in exchange for free admission to the Fair tonight include individually packaged pudding cups, applesauce, peanut butter or cheese crackers and juice boxes, in addition to canned goods. Critical needs include deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, detergent, cereal and more. The gates open at 6 p.m. Midway ride tickets are sold separately.

Started in 1995 to help struggling families in Williamson County, GraceWorks provides immediate and long-term resources for family support, instructional programs, seasonal needs and hunger prevention to county residents, responding to 46,665 requests for aid in 2016. Last year, more than 5,700 pounds of food were donated to GraceWorks through the designated “Pay it Forward” night at the Williamson County Fair.

Ongoing shows and attractions throughout the week include the fireman’s challenge, milking demonstrations, high dive show and performances by chainsaw artist Roark Phillips and the BMX Pros Trick Team. Visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org/events for a complete schedule.