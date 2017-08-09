Livestock shows, milking demonstrations at Williamson County Fair

By KEVIN WARNER

On Wednesday, the Williamson County Fair welcomes 4-H presenters in two of the biggest livestock shows of the nine-day fair, and county Farm Bureau members for a special event.

Williamson County Farm Bureau members who present a postcard they received at the end of last month will get free admission to the fair, admittance to an ice cream social, other giveaways and a free gift from Farm Bureau Health Plans.

4-H Central Region Dairy Show and Williamson County 4-H Junior Dairy Show will take place concurrently at 6 p.m. In the Tractor Supply Livestock Area breeds included in the show include Ayrshire, Brown Swiss, Hereford, Jersey, Holstein, Guernsey and Milking Shorthorn. The contests are broken into 15 classes.

The Central Region Show open to 4-H members from outside the county. If a winner from another area wins the regional, a separate local champion will be crowned.

It also might be a good day to check out the nightly milking demonstrations in Barn B to learn about the milking process. Demonstrations begin at 7 p.m. nightly.

Inside the Ag Expo Arena, up and-coming country singer Brandon Lay takes the Vanderbilt Health stage at 8 p.m.

Every remaining day of the fair will have the daily Fireman’s Challenge where local firefighters from departments around the county will be performing a mock vehicle extraction. During the week, the extraction will take place at 8 p.m. outside in the Fair Village.

The amazing skills of the BMX Pro Trick Team will also be on display in the Fair Village. These X-Games veterans will be showing off their stunts at 7 and 9 p.m. through Friday.

Finally, if you if you haven’t yet, be sure to check out Roark Phillips’ chainsaw art, as he carves ordinary wood into wondrous pieces of art. Phillips is in the fair Village through Friday at 8:30 p.m.

For a full list of events at the fair, click here.

Tuesday and every weekday, the fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

The midway, presented by Drew Expositions will also bring bringing many new attractions this year including a professional high dive show, which will feature the Olympic style high dive in a small pool of water and a fire dive. The shows will start at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Midway ride coupons are not included in general admission to the fair. Single coupons cost $1.25 each, but all rides require more than one to ride. Visitors can buy large numbers of coupons for a reduced price listed here.

The rest of the week guests can ride unlimited rides for $20 from 6 – 11 p.m.