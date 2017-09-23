Livingston Taylor, in 50th year of musical career, will appear at Franklin Theatre

Livingston Taylor is performing at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin on Oct. 7 to celebrate his 50th year making music and in support of his new release, “Safe Home.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $29, $34, and $44. Doors open a half hour before showtime.

Boston’s venerated songwriter maintains a performance schedule of more than a hundred shows a year, delighting audiences with his unique brand of popular music which includes mostly original repertory from his 13 albums.

The new album, Safe Home, was all recorded with a single microphone with the band appearing right before you with this spacious, lush and multi-dimensional recording.

He was supported by a world class band of Shelly Berg (piano), David Finck (bass), Bashiri Johnson (percussion), and Chelsea Berry (vocals). The album gives playful bend to musical classics like “Anything You Can Do,” and also presents Livingston originals such as “I Must Be Doing Something Right.”

In addition to his performance schedule, Livingston Taylor is a full professor at Berklee College of Music, passing on the extensive knowledge gained from his long career on the road to the next generation of musicians.

Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide.

From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” both recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated.