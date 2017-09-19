Local first time muralist left behind office work to follow her passion

By LANDON WOODROOF

Lauren Gurley had always loved art, but she had never made a big fuss about it. It was a hobby that she did in private, on her own time, just for fun.

A couple of years ago, she painted a wooden sign for her cousin’s wedding. That changed everything.

“All my friends and family were like, ‘You should put that on Facebook and see if you could sell them,'” Gurley said. “And I did, and I couldn’t believe that somebody wanted to buy what I had made.”

That first flash of success stayed in Gurley’s memory and eventually led to her quitting the stability of a long-time job for a gig as a sign maker. She has made hundreds of signs for a variety of different clients since her cousin’s wedding, but recently she was given the opportunity to do something different, more high profile.

Gurley was hired to paint a mural for a popular Nashville restaurant. She had never painted one before.

Gurley, 34, worked in a Nashville office as an executive assistant for 10 years. She got along with her co-workers just fine, but there was something missing.

“There’s only so much fulfillment you can get out of a desk job,” she said.

Then there was her daughter, Harper. Gurley was tired of working 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., five days a week and being away from Harper. Plus, Harper was about to start pre-kindergarten, and Lauren did not want her to have to go to after school care.

“I’m not doing it any more, I’m not missing out on my kiddo anymore,” she remembers thinking. “I called my husband and said, ‘You know what we’ve been talking about the last couple of years? Guess what? I just turned my two weeks notice in.’”

Gurley, who grew up in Brentwood and graduated from Brentwood High School in 2001, had already started making some signs on the side. Her husband, Andrew Trabucco, would cut the wood for the signs and she would paint them, with names, sayings, Bible verses, whatever her clients asked for.

She named her company PS. 19:14, after the verse in Psalms: “May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.”

News of the company spread by good, old-fashioned word of mouth, and Gurley found herself busy filling order after order after order. Most importantly, she got to spend more time with her family.

Then, she made another decision. Gurley got word of a new restaurant opening in The Nations neighborhood in West Nashville. She discovered that the two owners of House: A Social Eatery, Kyle McPhee and Chris Bicsak, were acquaintances of hers. Bicsak was a fellow BHS alum.

She decided to make a special sign for the restaurant and delivered it in person last October.

“Just to kind of put my name out there,” she said.

About six months ago, the owners contacted Gurley with an idea. They were looking to commission a mural for the exterior of the restaurant. Would she be interested in painting it?

Gurley had no experience with a project of this kind, but she did not let that stop her.

“Of course, I was like, ‘Yeah, sure I can do it,'” she said.

After she agreed to do the mural, some doubt started to creep in, but Gurley pressed on.

“And then you always question yourself,” she said. “I’d never done anything that big before. Once again, a huge leap of faith. Thank the Lord that He gave me the talent to pull it off after I said, ‘Yes, I’ll do it.'”

Gurley worked methodically on the mural. Rather than just spray paint portions of it, she did everything with a hand brush.

“I’m totally old school when it comes to just a paint brush,” she said.

It took her two-and-a-half weeks to complete the design that she, McPhee and Bicsak had decided on. Now the only thing lacking on the mural is her signature. Even that is a new one for Gurley, who said she has never signed her work before.

The mural will be unveiled at a special One “Yearish” Anniversary Party at House on Friday, Sept. 22. The event gets started at 7 p.m.

Gurley said her life has taken a definite turn for the better since she bade the corporate world goodbye to focus more on her artistic talents and her family. Crucially, she has had the support of her parents and siblings as well along the way.

“Whatever dream I have, they will back me behind it a million times,” she said.

She hopes to be able to do more large-scale work in the future. Although, time-consuming, she found the process of painting the mural satisfying, and she’s very pleased with the final product.

“I love it,” she said. “It took me forever to do, but like I said the bigger the better. When I do a sign that somebody loves it’s fantastic, I get to see a smile on their face. But this is gonna get to be seen by so many people, and that I love.”