Brentwood audiologists feel blessed by medical work in Brazil

Photos: On the left – Anne Boling and her patient, Ted; On the right – Tania Williams and her patient, Anya. // SUBMITTED

Anne Boling and Tania Williams, owners and lead audiologists of Brentwood Hearing Center, recently enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience serving others.

As attendees for Signia’s 18th annual International Symposium in Rio de Janiero, they participated in a philanthropic event and a unique opportunity to help the less fortunate who have hearing loss but are unable to afford treatment.

Signia is a brand of hearing aids by the German company Siemens AG.

Held in collaboration with Associacao Brasileira de Assistencia ao Excepcional (Brazilian Association to People with Special Needs), Boling, Williams and several other attendees used their audiology experience to fit over 30 people who had waited the better part of two years to enjoy better hearing. The event was overwhelmingly successful with many happy tears and hugs shared by everyone involved.

“Participating in the philanthropy event was one of the highlights of my 30-plus years of being an audiologist,” Boling said. “Despite the language barrier, seeing the patient’s faces light up when we turned on the hearing devices was indescribable. Most of the patients had waited for several months or years to be fit with their hearing aids, and they were overjoyed to be able to hear their family members who were present. The patients even cheered for each other as they each practiced inserting the aids. It was a remarkable event, and I am so glad I was able to participate!”

Williams echoed Boling’s comments and added her own thoughts about the event.

“I will never forget this sweet ladies’ (Anya) reaction when I turned on her hearing aids…excited, thankful, giddy!” she said. “Then she kissed my cheeks repeatedly, telling me I looked like her daughter. A guide told us a few days later that she had travelled several hours on the bus ride to both pick the patients up and also to take them back home. The first bus ride was totally silent, while the trip home (when they were hearing better) was full of talking, laughter and even singing! This opportunity truly blessed us audiologists as much or not more than the hearing aid recipients.”

Boling and Williams summed up their feelings about the trip and the work they did in Brazil with the following statement.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to “give back” and we learned again that it is more blessed to give than to receive,” they wrote.