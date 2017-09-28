Local author seeks to help family members in Puerto Rico affected by hurricane

Photo: Leonardo Ramirez looks at photos from Puerto Rico showing the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria just over a week ago.

By LANDON WOODROOF

When Leonardo Ramirez and his cousin Edwin were kids they spent hours talking to each other about their shared love of movies and comic books. Together they would pretend to be superheroes, wielding the strength of their imaginations to bend the laws of nature and save the day.

Leonardo’s favorite superhero was Superman. Edwin’s was Aquaman. It was all good, until the cousins, who grew up together in New York, would make a trip to the beach. There, the younger Leonardo would often find himself forced into the role of Aquaman’s teenaged sidekick.

“I had to be Aqualad, which really ticked me off,” said Leonardo, a science fiction and steampunk author, as he reminisced early Thursday evening from his home in Nolensville.

Now, decades later, Edwin has been confronted with a disaster so big it would take a whole team of superheroes to fix. He now lives in Puerto Rico in Toa Baja, a city about 30 minutes west of San Juan. Toa Baja was hit particularly hard by Hurricane Maria. According to the New York Times, a nearby dam was forced open, which, along with rising tides from the storm, inundated the city.

For the past week, Leonardo has looked in stunned horror at the pictures coming out of Puerto Rico and has tried as best he could to stay in contact with Edwin, a father of three and a military veteran.

A few days ago, Leonardo started a GoFund me campaign to raise money to buy a generator to send to Edwin since he has no electricity in the wake of the storm.

“I have no doubt once he gets this that he’ll share it with his block,” Leonardo said. It’s just the type of guy that Edwin is.

So far, Leonardo has raised enough for one generator and is close to raising enough for another.

The problem is there is currently no easy way to get supplies to Puerto Rico. As numerous national news outlets have reported in recent days, the damage to the island’s infrastructure and electrical grid have seriously hindered aid efforts.

In Chicago, for instance, WGN-TV reported on Tuesday people in the city’s traditionally Puerto Rican neighborhood of Humboldt Park have been very successful collecting supplies to send to family members in Puerto Rico, but those supplies are currently sitting in a warehouse because no one can figure out a way to ship them.

Leonardo is not giving up, though. He has been in touch with members of the media in an attempt to find a solution and has thought of trying to locate a charter flight headed south for a supply run.

The situation in Toa Baja is dire, from what Leonardo has been able to gather.

“Everything in the house is gone,” Leonardo said of Edwin’s home. “They’ve lost everything. The house is still standing. It’s made of concrete, but everything inside is ruined.”

Leonardo has been able to connect with Edwin via text, but only at certain times. Edwin served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and he has been helping to establish security in his neighborhood and lead patrols around the city looking for food and water.

“What they’ve done on their block, they’ve banded together as armed guards,” Leonardo said. “They’ve barricaded their street for fear of theft. At night there’s one armed guard who stands watch all night so they just take turns doing that. Whenever they go out they have to leave someone back who’s armed to protect the rest of the family. And when they go out that’s when I hear back from him.”

Leonardo still has not heard anything from his step-mother and a half-brother in Puerto Rico.

As a kid, Leonardo lived with Edwin and his family for about three years in Puerto Rico. Leonardo’s parents were going through a divorce, and Edwin’s dad took him in, becoming something like a second father to him.

Leonardo sees in Edwin that same nurturing spirit.

“He’s a true father figure,” Leonardo said. “He takes care of his own, takes care of his sisters, takes care of his nieces and nephews, and when I’m there he takes care of me.”

When he first heard about Hurricane Maria, Leonardo did not think much of it. There had been hurricanes pass through the area before, after all.

“My cousin started texting me and said here comes another Cat 4 or Cat 5,” Leonardo said. “I saw his text and thought to myself, ‘You lived through the last one, you’ll be OK with this one.’”

“It wasn’t until after it hit, and [Edwin] started sending me messages that my heart just sank,” Leonardo said.

He paused. “And I became numb. And then I remembered the times when I was a kid and my parents were too busy fighting, and I’d spend my time with him and his family for Christmas and holidays. That’s when it hit me hard.”