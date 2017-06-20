Local bank employees support Men of Valor prison ministry

Wilson Bank & Trust employees in Nashville and Williamson County kicked off a charitable partnership with Men of Valor recently by presenting a $1,000 donation check to several Men of Valor representatives.

Men of Valor is a prison ministry that focuses on fighting recidivism through a biblical and gospel-based program.

WB&T staff members also plan to contribute volunteer hours to the organization this year during a special giving campaign to celebrate Wilson Bank & Trust’s 30th anniversary.

As part of the ’30 x 30 x 30’ program, 30 WB&T branches and department groups are contributing a combined $30,000 and 900 volunteer hours to 30 different Middle Tennessee charities in 2017.

