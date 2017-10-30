Local clean up and restoration company raises $19,000 for Middle TN CASA

SERVPRO® of Williamson County, a local cleanup and restoration company, announced today it raised and donated over $19,000 to Williamson County CASA.

The funds were raised through SERVPRO of Williamson County’s annual Golf Tournament. The tournament was held on September 18 at The Hideaway at Arrington in College Grove.

“We’re proud to be part of this community, and this is our way to give back after so much has been given to us,” Tim Wesley, owner of SERVPRO® of Williamson County, said.

Williamson County CASA is a nonprofit that advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children through the juvenile court system.

“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, vendors and clients for helping us make this year a great success. Plans for next year’s event will be announced soon and is sure to be one you’ll want to have on your calendar,” Wesley said.

For more information on SERVPRO® of Williamson County, please contact Angie Plantz at 615-790-9634.