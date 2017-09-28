Local coffee shops offer free drinks for National Coffee Day

By BROOKE WANSER

National Coffee Day is today, Sept. 29, with International Coffee Day zipping in right behind on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Several local chains and coffee shops are participating in the java lover’s holiday, and offering discounts on coffee:

Tomorrow is #NationalCoffeeDay! We’re celebrating by giving you 10% off all coffee drinks (drip brew & espresso)! @berryfarms_tn #franklintn — Coffee and Coconuts (@CoffeeCoconutTN) September 28, 2017

Krispy Kreme: The southern donut shop is giving away free coffee all weekend long. Customers will receive one free hot coffee of any size, or one free small iced premium blend. 1733 Mallory Lane, Brentwood.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Any customer who purchases a medium-sized signature coffee or larger will receive an additional medium-sized coffee. 9100A Carothers Pkwy, Ste. 101, Franklin; 1441 New Highway 96 West, Ste 1, Franklin.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin’ Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Honest Coffee Roasters: Located in the Factory, this local shop is offering $5 off mugs. With the purchase of a mug, coffee enthusiasts will receive a free eight-ounce drip coffee. They are also offering 15 percent off of all items in their online store. 230 Franklin Rd #11A, Franklin

Starbucks: While the Seattle mega-chain won’t offer any free coffee for the holiday, they will be switching their traditional menu boards. Instead of a list of espressos and lattes, Starbucks will highlight the farmers behind their coffee, including the challenges they face in ethically sourcing 99 percent of their beans. Participating locations.

Brooke Wanser is the associate editor for the Franklin Home Page, and can be reached at brooke.wanser@homepagemediagroup.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BWanser_writes or @FranklinHomepg.