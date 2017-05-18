Local elected officials and leaders share thoughts from a busy few months

BY LANDON WOODROOF

With so much happening on city, county and state levels the past several weeks there was plenty for local elected officials to talk about late Wednesday afternoon at the Williamson County quarterly meeting.

The City of Brentwood hosts the occasion to allow officials from all levels of government who represent Williamson County and its school system to share with each other their thoughts on what they have been working on the last few months.

The recent controversies in funding and rezoning related to Williamson County Schools dominated much of the conversation. Discussion also turned to more general budgetary issues, as well as legislative work both statewide and nationally.

Specifically, several speakers thanked Brentwood for its recent pledge of $2.4 million from its Adequate Facilities Tax Fund. This money was allocated to help get projects off the ground at Brentwood Middle and High Schools.

Candy Emerson, who represents the Eighth District on the Williamson County Board of Education, mentioned this and voiced a sentiment echoed by others in attendance about what the last several weeks had been like.

“It’s been a very busy, very stressful probably last six weeks with all the rezoning and the families and everything,” she said. “I want to think Brentwood so very much for helping out with that. Your willingness to step up to the plate has made a huge difference to us and the people we serve.”

School board member Jeff Ford said he was not surprised to see Brentwood take a lead on the school issue. “All across the county Brentwood consistently helps the county and helps the schools more than the other municipalities do,” he said. “You set a standard and showed tremendous leadership in doing that.”

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney was also present and likewise thanked Brentwood for helping the district out with funding. He expressed the hope that more cities would follow Brentwood’s lead.

“I think your actions are going to pave the way for a domino effect to happen through our community for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Looney said that Brentwood’s gift had made an immediate impact on the Brentwood school projects.

“What impact did you have?” he asked. “Well, the good news is we start moving dirt on Monday at Brentwood High School…We’re not gonna let the grass go any higher, we’re gonna get started.”

The expansion projects have been divided into three phases. The first will replace the dirt on the football field with artificial turf. Phase two will see a new parking lot added behind the schools that will connect to a new access road feeding out onto Granny White Pike. The third and final phase will be a new building to house science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes.

Looney said work on the turf would start right away, with the parking lot and access road planned for shortly thereafter.

“We’re excited to getting that project started,” he said.

Brentwood City Commissioner Anne Dunn deflected some of the praise coming Brentwood’s way. In her view, it was the engaged parents of local students who really deserved a lot of the credit.

“A lot of the parents that emailed wrote to say thank you for doing our part,” she said. “I told them it’s easy to do that when the community supports it. It’s not like we were bucking a trend or anything. We were not having to take a courageous step forward. It was what they expected us to do. And its easy to do that, so I said you need to be patting yourselves on the back and not us on the back.”

Praise for Brentwood parents was also strong from school board member Sheila Cleveland. “I really enjoyed seeing the citizens step up and rally and get passionate about this,” she said. She added that she hoped such energy would not die down too much since there will always be new problems to overcome.

“I’m hoping they keep up the momentum of staying engaged,” she said.

Williamson County Commissioner Kathy Danner, who represents the fourth district, gave love to the school board as well.

“I wanted to thank the school board,” she said. “I have been…through zoning, and I would rather eat ground glass than do what you do in zoning, but I’m very very thankful for your efforts to keep communities together. And I know that is not easy to do but I know my area’s really thankful for that effort.”

On the state level, Representatives Glen Casada, Charles Sargent and Jack Whitson were all in attendance at the meeting.

Sargent talked up the balanced budget that the state just passed and praised the IMPROVE Act. He said that despite a rise in gasoline taxes a family of four would still come out ahead due to decreases in the sales tax on certain items.

Whitson joked about how he found himself in the thick of the debate over the IMPROVE Act.

“I just finished my first legislative session,” he said. “I appreciate Glen and Charles for their advice. I said I want to start out slow so which committee should I be on? They said try transportation.”

Casada mentioned the amount of emails he had received from Brentwood residents about the Airbnb legislation that was kicking around Capitol Hill.

“The senate was able to dispose of that,” he said. “All three of us did not support that legislation.”

There was even some national news shared Wednesday courtesy of Steve Allbrooks, the senior advisor to U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn.

“She mentioned two things,” he said. “Tax reform looks like they’re gonna be aggressive about that this summer. They will start at the end of the summer or probably the early part of the fall on issues regarding the stimulus package, which will be hopefully in her words a lot of money for roads and bridges. Where that will end up is anybody’s guess.”

He also acknowledged the possible effect that Wednesday’s announcement that former FBI director Robert Mueller had been appointed special counsel to investigate possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“It’s gonna be a tremendous distraction unfortunately,” he said.

Allbrooks also got involved in the school discussion, mentioning the discrepancy in federal funding between what Williamson County and other counties get for schools. He pointed out that while Sumner County received $5.2 million, Williamson County gets only $833,000. Looney said the amount hinged on the poverty level within a given county.

Focusing on Brentwood, City Manager Kirk Bednar drew attention to several capital projects soon to be underway in the city. Chief among them was the widening of Franklin Road to five lanes. He said hopefully the project would be bid in June, with construction possibly starting this fall.

It will be “three to four years of construction so you’ve got that to look forward to,” he said.

He also mentioned the more than $2 million of bike and pedestrian projects in the city’s budget. He said a major focus of that funding was to try to connect neighborhoods to schools via sidewalks and brought up a project currently underway to do just that off of Murray Lane. That project would connect three neighborhoods to Scales Elementary School.

“Schools are a traffic issue for us so the more accessible they are on foot or bike that’s better for us and it’s better I think for the schools,” he said.

Recently sworn-in Mayor Jill Burgin ended the meeting by expressing her thanks to everyone in attendance for all the hard work they had done in the preceding months.

“I know the last couple of months have been intense in our area but I really do agree with what you’ve said,” she said. “It’s been a great time of engagement for people, and it’s been a really good example of how we all work together in our various positions.”