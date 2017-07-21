Local experts will talk about tapping the “Lipstick Economy”

Red Letter Day, a conference designed around marketing to women, returns to Nashville for a second year from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at City Winery Nashville, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

Attendees will gain insight from Nashville’s top marketing experts on how to reach the Lipstick Economy, the 100 million women who control 85 percent of all consumer purchases.

Among those experts is Anne McGraw, a Nissan North America marketing executive and member of the Williamson County School Board (pictured above); and Rachel Layton, marketing director for A. Marshall Family Foods.

“We’re thrilled to host the second annual Red Letter Day,” said Jamie Dunham, creator of the conference. “Our ten knowledgeable speakers, will share their opinions on a variety of topics, including practical solutions to communicating with today’s busy women.”

Topics and Speakers include:

How Nissan depends on Women to Guide their Social Media Strategy Anne McGraw, Senior Manager, Social Media Marketing, Nissan North America

Small Business Marketing Neil McCormick, Sales and Marketing Manager, Yazoo Brewing Company Rachel Layton, Marketing Director, A. Marshall Family Foods Mignon Francois, CEO and Founder, The Cupcake Collection

Importance of Online Reviews Aaron Clifford, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Binary Fountain

Importance of Branding from the Inside Out Holly Talbert, AVP Brand Strategy & Development, HCA

Importance of Video Liz Denning, Owner, Gamma Blast Mike King, Producer | Owner, MPKinteractive

How to use Data to make Marketing Decisions Paul Hickey, Owner, Data-Driven Design

How to Grow your Email List Elizabeth Duffey, Senior Email Specialist, EMMA

Top Trends for Marketing to Women Jamie Dunham, President and Founder, Brand Wise



Tickets are available on the Red Letter Day Eventbrite page.

About Red Letter Day: Founded in 2016, Red Letter Day assembles top marketing experts to share trends about marketing to women. The half-day mini conference focuses on new information and marketing trends to impact the Lipstick Economy, the 100 million women who control 85 percent of all consumer purchases. For more information and purchase tickets, visit Red Letter Day’s Eventbrite page.