Local farms taking orders now for turkeys, holiday meats

Most of us wish Thanksgiving promotions would hold off at least until summer is over.

But if you want a locally raised turkey on your table, there’s no time to spare. Farmers are taking reservations now for turkeys and other meats that are in high demand for the holidays.

Producers like Glendale Farms, with locations just north of Thompson’s Station, and between Columbia and Culleoka, offer not only turkeys, but lamb and beef as well.

A directory of farms that accept holiday meats and poultry reservations is available now at Pick Tennessee Products, the farmer to consumer service provided by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The directory is posted on the Web here.

“We’re raising a small flock, about 25, of Broad Breasted Bronze Thanksgiving turkeys at Liberty Trace Farm,” Kevin Krause said from his farm about a mile west of Hampshire, in Maury County. “We have several orders already and getting more daily from our existing customers.”

Most Tennessee farms are small family farms, so herds and flocks are limited. Once flocks have matured and are ready to market, there’s no time to raise more to fill additional orders.

David Horwath of Katharos Farm offers both turkey and bone-in cured ham. The Maury County farm just west of Carter’s Creek Pike due west from Spring Hill will also have special holiday combination packages to help customers plan their special gatherings through the entire holiday season. A number of farms offer special orders of meats that not only make meal planning easier, but also make excellent gifts.

Other farms that offer popular pre-ordered holiday meats, like rack of lamb, beef tenderloin and steaks in addition to Thanksgiving turkeys, include J & J Farm in Lexington, Pure Pasture Farms near Springfield, and Glendale Farms in Williamson and Maury Counties.

Find local farms and farmers markets with Pick Tennessee on the Web and by mobile app. Follow Pick Tennessee on social media for information about seasonal farm fare and activities.