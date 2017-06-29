Local golfers in the lead at Tennessee Junior Amateur tournament

The final round of the 54thTennessee Junior Amateur began early this morning in Cleveland, Tenn., with a golfer from Franklin and a golfer from Brentwood at the top of the leader board.

Coleman Jones, a Franklin resident and rising senior at Brentwood Academy, and Alex Cobb, a Brentwood resident who also attends Brentwood Academy, were at the top of the field at 5 under par when play was completed on Wednesday.

A Brentwood High student, Trenton Johnson, was in the number five position at one under par.

Cleveland Country Club provides a test from the first tee shot. The first hole is the start of the hardest four-hole stretch on the golf course.

“If you can get through Nos. 1-4 you have a chance to put up a decent number,” Cleveland Country Club Head Professional Lamar Mills said earlier this week.

Coleman Jones on Tuesday found a way to birdie two of those first four holes, and on Wednesday he matched those birdies on Nos. 1-2.

Playing that stretch a combined four-under-par has allowed the rising high school senior to separate himself. “I started off well today, the same way I started yesterday, which is a good way to start” Jones said on Wednesday. “I missed a few birdie opportunities out there so I look forward to getting back at it tomorrow and keeping it going,”

This is Jones’s first time in contention at the Junior Amateur Championship.

Unlike Jones, Cobb stumbled out of the gate with an opening bogey. However, the rising high school senior proceeded to par the rest of the front nine. Cobb made his first birdie of the day on No. 10 but gave it back with a bogey on No. 11. Cobb got back to even for the round and five-under-par for the tournament with a birdie on No. 14.

“I thought I hit the ball really well today but I couldn’t get it rolling on the greens. I ended up with a good score so it was a good day,” Cobb said. “I have to stay aggressive out there, that is the key to making birdies.”

Johnson was one of four players tied for third at one-under-par on Wednesday.