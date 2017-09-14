Local high schoolers make the finals of prestigious TV awards

Photo: The BHS newscast team nominated for a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences national award. Front, from left: Rachel Ault, Katie Hart, Stephanie Steel, Morgan Yoder. Back, from left: Ryan Tyler, Matthew Willoughby, Jack Burke, Reed Smith. // SUBMITTED

BRENTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

For the first time, Brentwood High School TV & Film students are finalists in two categories in the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’s 2017 National Student Production Awards. A Ravenwood High School student was also nominated for one of the national awards in the animation, graphics and special effects category.

Brentwood High’s WBHS 9 Level 4 newscast, as well as a public service announcement produced by BHS students, “Gun Safety,” won the Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama regional competition earlier this year. Winning that competition moved the students through to the nationals.

This is the second straight year WBHS 9 students have been nominated for best newscast in the nation.

“It’s unbelievable that we’ve been nominated for best newscast in the nation two years in a row,” said Brentwood High TV & Film Instructor Ronnie Adcock, who is a former TV news producer himself. “We put a lot of emphasis on news, and it’s paid off two straight years.”

He was also proud of the BHS team that produced the public service announcement video.

“The gun safety project was very well shot and edited,” he said. “Most of the students who worked on these videos are now in college and studying communications. I also want to congratulate Franklin High School, Summit High School and Ravenwood High School, who were nominated for national awards.”

Adcock said there are 120 students in Brentwood High’s TV & Film program, which consists of six classes and four levels.

WBHS is a student-run news channel that airs only material produced by students, Adcock said. It airs on Comcast on channel 9 and is broadcast from the BHS TV studio.

According to the WBHS website, the City of Brentwood gave BHS students access to channel 9 in 1999. Since that time, the station has grown from little more than a bulletin board to a full-fledged news channel that has racked up over 400 awards for its work.

The final slate of nominees for the NATAS awards was whittled down from over 1,500 nominees, according to a news release.

“The future of television is being passed on to these outstanding students who will one day become the leaders of innovation and programming for our industry in the 21st century,” said Bob Mauro, President & CEO of NATAS, in that news release.

The awards presentation will be live-streamed from the Los Angeles campus of Emerson College at noon, PDT, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and will be hosted by television personality, Tom Bergeron, star and host of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” A live stream of the ceremony can be viewed at the following places:

NATAS/National Student Production Awards: https://www.facebook.com/NATASSPA

NATAS/Student Awards Twitter: https://twitter.com/NATASSPA@NatasSPA

NATAS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheEmmys

Here is a list of the student nominees from Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School.

Best Newscast:

WBHS 9 Dec. 16 Newscast, Brentwood High School

Rachel Ault, Morgan Yoder, Stephanie Steele, Reed Smith, Ryan Tyler, Katie Hart,Jack Burke, Matthew Willoughby

https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=Ll43bxE3pjw

Best PSA:

Gun Safety, Brentwood High School (Nashville/Mid-South Chapter)

JJ Blanton, Katie Hart, Morgan Yoder, Ryan Tyler, Christian Gilliam

https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&video_id=pL9saIyWhAs

Best Animation/Graphics/Special Effects:

William Putty VFXREEL, Ravenwood High School (Nashville/Mid-South Chapter)

William Putty

Shane Shoemake, Advisor