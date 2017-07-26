Local liquor store, Moon Wine & Spirits celebrates seven years of business

Local liquor store, Moon Wine & Spirits, is celebrating its seventh year of business Wednesday, July 26.

With the perfect selection of drinks, glasses, beverage accessories, and custom engravings, Moon Wine & Spirits has established itself as one of the city’s most unique and convenient liquor store locations.

Moon Wine & Spirts has been able to set itself apart from the masses by specializing in wines, some of which you won’t find anywhere else, custom engravings and their special selection of beverage storage products. They are the go to place for all things engraved.

They are master engravers of Yeti and Corkcicle products, wine glasses, coasters, leather goods, cutting boards and glassware.

Eddie Moon, owner of Moon Wine & Spirits said, “If it can be engraved, we can do it.”

If you are in need of any beverage storage, look no further. They supply the ever-popular YETI products and have any item you may want including: ramblers, coolers of all sizes, lids and accessories. The coolers and ramblers come in many different sizes and colors. Some of the colors include: seafoam, traditional silver, blue, black and even Predators yellow.

Moon wanted to reach out and thank the community for their business over the last seven years. He said he is very thankful to his devoted customers and new customers alike. He has loved watching his business grow over the last seven years and is excited for the future.

For all your party, wedding or tailgate planning, head to Moon Wine & Spirits. They are located on the corner of Moores Lane and Franklin Road in Brentwood. For more information, visit their website or call (615) 472-1772.