Local dietitian and mom wants to harness kids’ imaginations to improve their eating habits

Photo: Beth Dunlap with Kiwi the Koala Bear and Pepper the Puppy

By LANDON WOODROOF

Several years ago, Beth Dunlap faced a conundrum familiar to many parents. She wanted her kids to eat healthier meals, but her kids did not seem to share this goal.

A registered dietitian nutritionist, Dunlap is full of information about properly balanced diets and the health benefits you get from specific foods, but, as she discovered, all the knowledge in the world can prove meaningless in the face of a stubborn child.

“When my kids were little, I was just like any other parent trying to get them to eat their vegetables,” she said.

Eventually, though, she happened upon a tactic that brought some success. Now, Dunlap is seeking to turn that idea into a business devoted to improving kids’ diets.

The business relies on two stuffed animal ambassadors: Kiwi the Koala Bear and Pepper the Puppy. Kiwi is designed to help parents get through to picky eaters, while Pepper is intended to act as a replacement for unhealthy sweets at school birthday parties.

Of Dunlap’s two boys, the youngest, Andrew, was the fussier eater. Vegetables were just not his thing. She noticed, though, that he seemed to perk up a little bit when she described to him how certain vegetables helped the body.

“I remember one time specifically when he was younger, I fixed some sauteed spinach,” Dunlap remembered. “He looked down on it and asked, ‘How does this help?’ I told him, and he started eating it. That’s when I knew this could be effective.”

Since that time, Dunlap has been trying to figure out a way to get kids more interested in the benefits of healthy eating.

She has observed different methods people have used to achieve a similar aim, but has found them lacking. Why, for instance, would an illustrated talking broccoli convince a kid to eat broccoli? That child is being cajoled by the very thing he is trying to avoid in the first place.

That is when she hit on the idea of stuffed animals.

“Stuffed animals have a magical presence with kids,” she said. “I thought a stuffed animal would be a great way for the message of a healthy diet to come to them.”

Thus was born Kiwi the Koala Bear. Dunlap is working toward a Kickstarter campaign that would raise money to create special Kiwi kits that parents could use to help nudge their kids towards more nutritious eating habits.

These kits include a stuffed Kiwi the Koala Bear, a collection of 24 illustrated cards highlighting the ways certain foods work to create healthier bodies and a guidebook, “Parent’s Guide to Feeding Little Bellies.”

So far, Dunlap and her illustrator, Laura Watson, have created one sample card to show how it works. In that card, a series of illustrations featuring Kiwi depict the health benefits of broccoli. There is Kiwi reading a book, for example, symbolizing how the B12 in broccoli helps the brain. There is a picture of Kiwi next to a big ruler, showing how folic acid helps you grow.

“It’s another fun way for kids to kind of learn how you really are what you eat, how the fruits and the vegetables are helping,” Dunlap said. “Kiwi the Koala Bear is all about trying to teach kids super foods to grow on.”

Dunlap’s other idea is already in production. Pepper the Puppy was born to deal with a recent development in Williamson County Schools.

This past June, WCS announced that edible treats would no longer be allowed in school to help celebrate birthday parties.

Dunlap had actually thought of ways to replace unhealthy birthday snacks before. A few years back, the wellness instructor at Lipscomb Elementary School had asked her if she had any ideas for alternatives to donuts and birthday cakes at school parties.

“I really didn’t find much,” Dunlap said.

After the recent WCS announcement, Dunlap did some brainstorming and finally came up with another idea.

“When I heard the policy I knew there were no good alternatives so I started thinking about it and thought maybe a stuffed animal would be a fun idea for kids to have as part of their birthday celebration,” she said.

The Pepper the Puppy Package comes with a stuffed Pepper the Puppy, a birthday card for kids to sign, a special birthday card from Pepper and a photo pendant to put around Pepper’s neck. Dunlap has also made a special, Pepper the Puppy birthday poster for friends to sign.

Dunlap’s kids, Will and Andrew, have a been a big help in making their mom’s entrepreneurial dreams come true. Andrew has been helping to film special promotional materials, while Will has helped to edit those films.

“They’ve had a lot of fun, and they’ve definitely given me some good ideas,” Dunlap said. “It’s definitely been a family affair, and that’s been a lot of fun.”

In the end, both Kiwi the Koala Bear and Pepper the Puppy work in the same way. By themselves, they are just stuffed animals, but with an imaginative kid to hold them, Dunlap hopes they can become much more.

“I love children and their imaginations, and I think it’s really fun to kind of tap into that imagination…and make a fun way for them to learn about how to fuel their bodies well,” Dunlap said.

Pepper the Puppy materials can be purchased on Dunlap’s website. If you are interested in participating in a Kickstarter to help make Kiwi the Koala Bear kits become a reality you can contact Dunlap via the website. You can also follow Dunlap’s work on Instagram and Twitter at @kiwiandbeth or you can visit the Kiwi Facebook page.