Local mom starts support group for parents of kids with special needs

By LANDON WOODROOF

The neurologist had examined her young son for only half an hour before delivering the diagnosis.

It was not the news that Suzy Nothaus wanted to hear. Nothaus had known in her gut for a while that there was something different about her son, but actually hearing the doctor say the word, “autism,” was a moment for which she was not prepared.

“I was furious with him,” Nothaus said. “I walked out of the office and said you can’t possibly know my child after 30 minutes. You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

She followed up at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital near where she, her husband and son were living at the time. There, her son was evaluated over a course of two days.

“The lady had page after page and was basically going through all the things that were “wrong” with my child and I was…oh my gosh I was so overwhelmed,” Nothaus said.

After the evaluation was complete, Nothaus and her son, whose name we are omitting at her request, left the hospital, equipped with confirmation of the neurologist’s diagnosis, but little else.

“I was like, What do we do now?” Nothaus remembered. “You just told me all of this stuff, what do I do now?”

What followed were years of trial and error in search of therapies and treatments that worked for her son, who was also diagnosed with ADHD. Years of constantly attuning themselves to their son’s changing needs. And years of contending with the emotional toll of living in a reality that is difficult for people who have not experienced it themselves to understand.

During that time, Nothaus found one thing that helped her immensely: a support group made up of parents dealing with similar challenges. Being around other parents of children with special needs gave her both a valuable source of practical advice but also, more importantly, a community that knew where she was coming from.

She is currently looking to start a similar group in Brentwood, where she and her family—which grew to include two more children—moved just a few years ago.

“When you have a kiddo with any sort of special need it can be isolating,” Nothaus said Wednesday afternoon in Brentwood. “When your friends have…neurotypical children you can still relate to them with certain things, but then you get into these areas that are concentric to challenges with a special needs kid, and they can’t relate to you and it can feel isolating and very lonely.”

In particular, Nothaus remembers how even everyday conversations with other parents could send her mind reeling with worry.

“I would feel like I got punched in the gut,” she said. “I would go to these mom’s groups…and they’d be talking about like what soccer team is your kid on and did you get such and such coach and is your kid gonna take Spanish, all of these very natural things you talk about with your kids. Meanwhile, I’m worried about what speech therapist is he gonna see this week and what occupational therapist person is he gonna see this week?”

Challenges related to her son’s diagnosis also manifested themselves in Nothaus’s home life. Different people react in different ways when facing a situation like the one the Nothaus’s faced.

“It affects your marriage,” Nothaus said. “It’s very hard on your family life.”

While Nothaus responded angrily at first to her son’s diagnosis, she said her husband had an opposite reaction.

“My husband’s way was just to ignore it,” she said. “We were having trouble because it was the two of us coming together and trying to figure out how we were going to approach this.”

Eventually, Nothaus found her way to a support group for parents of children with special needs in Missouri. The group provided her with a sense of belonging and represented an outlet where she could feel free to discuss her fears with other parents.

“It’s just being able to have someone who can relate, and you just know you’re not alone in that,” she said. “I feel like it releases some of the pressure, it takes a lift off your shoulders just knowing you’re not alone in dealing with that.”

The support group was valuable on a practical level as well, allowing parents to share information they had learned over years of dealing with various disorders.

“If you’re choosing to medicate them homework can be a nightmare,” she said. Parents also shared useful advice about what support a child was likely to need at school.

Williamson County Schools are actually the reason that Nothaus and her family moved here from Missouri. She and her husband felt that her son was not getting the support he needed at his school there. Her husband had the opportunity to relocate her for his work, and they did it.

“We figured what do we have to lose, and we moved here, and no regrets it’s a great school district,” Nothaus said.

She has found Kenrose Elementary to be a much better fit for her son.

“Once I got here, and they saw the needs that [he] had they immediately addressed them,” she said. “That was nice and that was a relief.”

As comforting as the new school was, Nothaus nevertheless found herself missing her support group back in Missouri. She joined a couple of online groups here, but those offered just information, not fellowship.

“I’ve just been feeling over the past several months that loneliness kicking in again and that sense of isolation,” she said.

Instead of just living with it, though, Nothaus decided to take action.

“I was feeling a loss of a community of people and so I thought, Hey, I’ll just start it, I’ll start one,” she said.

Nothaus announced plans for the support group on local social media and now has an official Facebook page for it: the Brentwood TN Special Needs Support Group. It has 45 members already.

Nothaus has big plans for the group. She wants to reserve event space and invite speakers. She wants to have a yoga night. She wants to have a book club “with food and wine” where parents can share the books that they have found helpful on their journeys. Most of all, though, she just wants to create a fun sense of community among the group’s members.

“One of the things I’d like to focus on is self-care for the parents,” she said, adding later, “I think we have to take care of ourselves in order to take care of others.”

The group is not reserved just for parents of kids with autism or ADHD.

“It’s for anybody,” she said. “Because any parent of a special needs child will have their own specific challenges. But I think the overarching impact of it just kind of being scary we can all relate to.”

While Nothaus put the word out about the group this summer, she is waiting until the end of summer break to organize the first event, which is planned for Aug. 17.

Already, though, Nothaus has seen meaningful results from the group.

“This group has already connected these two women who wouldn’t otherwise have known each other,” Nothaus said, adding, “That made my heart so happy to see that.”

After years of therapy, Nothaus’s son is a high-functioning 10-year-old.

“In terms of how far we’ve come over the years since he was diagnosed it is night and day,” she said.

She knows not every parent will have the same experience as she has had over the years.

“If you meet one kid with autism, you’ve met one kid with autism,” she said. “They’ve all got different needs.”

Nevertheless, she is hopeful that the support group she is starting in Brentwood will be just as helpful to herself and others as the support group that helped her so much in Missouri.

“I just want it to be organically good for people,” she said. “I know I got a lot of benefit from it, so it’s very fulfilling to me to have that available both for myself and to see other people benefit from it, too.”