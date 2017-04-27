Local officer in stable condition after struggle

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A Spring Hill police officer is in stable condition after he got into an altercation with a subject that led to a round being fired from his service weapon.

The officer, who was not named, is in Williamson County Medical Center. He suffered significant head injuries, a dislocated shoulder, cuts to his nose and the back of his head and possibly a broken nose, according to a press release.

Brandon McMahan, 33, of Columbia, was arrested in the incident. He is charged with aggravated assault and resisting stop, halt and frisk. He was booked into the Maury County Jail.

A shot was fired during the scuffle, but no one was hit. The bullet ricocheted off the pavement and struck the window of the GNC at The Crossings in Maury County, the press release said.

Jamie Page, city spokesman, said at this time it was unknown whether the officer fired the shot or whether the suspect grabbed the pistol and fired.

“It’s not clear how the round was fired,” Page said.

According to the press release, the incident started at 6:25 p.m. when 911 received a call of a reckless driver in a silver Nissan SUV heading toward The Crossings in Maury County. A few minutes later, the officer pulled into the parking lot of Mattress Inn and found an SUV matching the description.

McMahan became hostile and aggressive while the officer ran his license plate, the press release said.

The officer requested backup and before additional officer arrived the two became entangled in a fight.

The incident is currently under investigation. It was not clear Thursday night whether the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would be investigating because a round was fired.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@springhillhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.