Local pastor calls on Franklin Square Confederate statue to be removed

People gathered together for solidarity with Charlottesville, Va. gather underneath the Civil War statue on Franklin Square Monday.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Kevin Riggs, a local pastor, stood on the steps of historical Franklin Courthouse Monday, calling on a confederate statue to be removed.

Directly in front of him in Franklin’s public square stands a statue that depicts a Confederate infantryman, erected in 1899, just 35 years after the Battle of Franklin.

“We have our own problem with a statue of a Confederate,” Riggs told a crowd gathered to join in solidarity with counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va. “Maybe it’s time to do something about it.”

Riggs, who pastors the Franklin Community Church, said he thinks local pastors may be the ones who are most able to have statue removed.

“I think it’s time,” he said. “We just don’t need this.”

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old Charlottesville woman and two state troopers, were killed this weekend as white supremacists descended on the town of Charlottesville to protest the possible removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee.

Asked if he feared white supremacists may come to Franklin if the town took down its statue, Riggs said he did not.

“I think Franklin is a strong enough city… There would be resistance, but I don’t think it would come to violence,” he said.

During one part of the gathering Monday night, the gathered group crossed over from the old courthouse and stood underneath the statue.

At one point, they began chanting, “Tear them down! Tear them down!”

Even before Riggs talked about the possibility of taking down the Confederate statue in Franklin Square, one gatherer talked about the possibility.

Stacy Perry, of Franklin, said the idea of having Confederate memorabilia is like having Nazi memorabilia.

“We don’t need anything that resembles the Confederacy,” she said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@franklinhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.