Local Public Defender honored for longevity, quality of work

Above, Donna Hargrove, president of the Tennessee Public Defenders Conference, confers the President’s Award to Greg Burlison, assistant public defender in the 21st Judicial District. // SUBMITTED

Greg Burlison, assistant public defender with the 21st Judicial District Public Defenders office, received the President’s Award at the 2017 Tennessee Public Defenders Conference.

Burlison was recognized for the longevity and sustained quality of his work.

He serves as supervisor and practicing attorney in Williamson County Circuit Court and serves on the Drug Court team. He previously worked with the Public Defender’s office in Knoxville.

This year’s conference was held in Murfreesboro the week of Oct. 22 and was attended by all Public Defender districts across the state.

Burlison is a native of Centerville and resides in Fairview with his wife and two sons. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor of arts; and received a Doctorate of Jurisprudence at the University of Tennessee School of Law. The 21st Judicial District has it’s headquarters in Franklin and serves a four-county area including Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties.

Vanessa Bryan, the 21st District’s Public Defender, nominated Burlison for the award, she also was a speaker at the conference.