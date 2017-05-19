Local student one of first to get $5,000 scholarship for CF sufferers

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced that Steven Burress from Franklin, Tenn., has been granted a $5,000 All in for CF Scholarship to support his attendance at the University of Tennessee for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Burress’ grant was one of 40 scholarships totaling $200,000 to people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) and their immediate family members through the program, which is part of Vertex’s broad commitment to the CF community.

Cystic Fibrosis is a rare, life-threatening genetic disease that causes progressive lung damage.

Vertex established the All in for CF Scholarship program to help people with CF and their immediate family members pursue two-year, four-year or graduate degrees. Burress, an 18-year old person living with CF, is one of the first All in for CF Scholarship recipients.

The All in for CF scholarships complement other Vertex initiatives that help people with CF live active lives, improve awareness of CF, and support independent basic science and clinical research.

“Vertex is focused on discovering and developing transformative medicines for people with CF, but our commitment to the community extends far beyond this,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. “Our new scholarship program reflects the fact that CF impacts entire families by helping people with CF, their caregivers, siblings and children pursue their academic goals.”

Scholarship recipients were chosen by an independent committee of CF community members based on a submitted essay and an applicant’s demonstrated level of community involvement, financial need, and academic achievement.

More information about the All in for CF Scholarship, including biographies for some of this year’s recipients, can be found here.