Local students earn academic honors at Columbia State

More than 120 Columbia State Community College students were recently honored for excellence in academics, leadership and service at the 51st Annual Student Honors Convocation.

The students, shown above, are as follows, front row from left:

Lana Zring (Franklin) received the Leadership Award for Columbia State’s Williamson Campus and was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities

Back row, pictured from left:

Matthew Gunther (Thompson’s Station) was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities

Brentwood residents not pictured: Stephen Burton and Shania DeRusha were recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. Franklin residents not pictured: Gage Anthony, Lucas Beauchamp and Jakob Collier were recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities; Jesse Doeinck received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA; Jevin Evins was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities; Ethan Greenberg received the Academic Discipline Award in Film Crew Technology; Tristan Haney was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities; Parker Lampley received the Academic Discipline Award in Commercial Entertainment; Lindsey McKee received the Academic Discipline Award in World Civilization; Dustin Sale, Benjamin Salstrand and Travis Sandefur were recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.

Nolensville residents not pictured: Lisa Grabowski was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities, was honored for her efforts as a peer leader and for being the Williamson County Phi Theta Kappa representative; Benjamin Simar and Chanelle Taylor were recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.

Spring Hill resident not pictured: Ashley Wendt was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.

Thompson’s Station residents not pictured: Traci Colvin was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities, and received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA; and Nicole Hutchinson was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities, and received an Academic Excellence Award for maintaining a 3.9-4.0 GPA.

Two Spring Hill students were photographed with the Maury County honorees. Luis Salcedo (Spring Hill) was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities; Spencer Melton (Spring Hill) was recognized for Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.