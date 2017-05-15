Local students graduate from Columbia State nursing program

Columbia State Community College nursing faculty pinned 38 new nursing graduates in front of family and friends during a traditional ceremony held Friday, May 5 in the Webster Athletic Center.

The following area students were among those who were pinned during the ceremony:

Nicole Davenport of Thompson’s Station (37179)

Taylor Hall of Brentwood (37027)

Amelia Jackson of Thompson’s Station (37179)

Kelly Kerr of Franklin (37064)

Ian Lovejoy of Franklin (37067)

Laura Robson of Fairview (37062)

Chelsey Somohano of Franklin (37067)

“This semester’s graduates are a diverse group that brings life experiences from many areas,” said Barb Blum, Columbia State director of nursing. “They have demonstrated an ability to work well together and with staff at multiple healthcare facilities. They have worked hard to reach this milestone that will improve their lives and others in the community.”

Columbia State nursing graduates recently completed four semesters of classroom instruction and ten credit hours of clinical instruction in order to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.

Next, graduates must pass the National Council Licensure Examination in order to earn licensure, which is required to practice as a registered nurse. The 2017 Columbia State nursing students’ first-attempt pass rate for the NCLEX is 91 percent, which surpasses the Tennessee rate of 87 percent and the national rate of 85 percent.

Nursing students are trained to provide direct patient care in various areas, including medical, surgical, pediatrics and more. After graduation, these nurses will work in hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, schools and home health care settings.

“Realistic on-campus labs and partnerships with health care facilities across the region afford students invaluable hands-on experiences,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, dean of Columbia State’s health sciences division and professor of radiologic technology. “Nursing graduates will continue the tradition of changing futures – for themselves and the patients entrusted to their care.”

The Columbia State nursing program is committed to excellence in nursing education. It has received full approval from the Tennessee Board of Nursing and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The program’s four-year average graduate job placement rate is 95.2 percent.

Columbia State’s nursing program has a competitive admission process with applicants admitted twice per year. For more information about applying to the program, contact Blum at (931) 540-2609 or bblum@ColumbiaState.edu, or visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Nursing.