Local writers will have their works published through Literary Awards program

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Williamson County Public Library this past week announced four winners of the 2017 Janice Keck Literary Awards, who will have their work published as a result.

The winning entries in Children’s Picture Book, Fiction, Nonfiction, and Poetry categories, all written by Williamson County residents, are:

Children’s Picture Book

Holly Achurch, “A Tennessee Breeze”

Poetry

Ramon Presson, “Voice Lessons”

Fiction

Katie Shands, “Finding Franklin”

Nonfiction

James K. Turner, “The Battlefield Guide to Life: War Stories and Life Lessons from Julius Caesar to Sergeant York”

The winning titles will be published under the Academy Park Press imprint. Authors will receive a publishing package including:

Assistance in setting up an account with IngramSpark for e-book and print

Assistance in obtaining copyright registration (the author will hold the copyright to the work)

International Standard Book Number and barcode

Library of Congress control number

Assistance with registration with online vendors

10 print copies of the work The Library’s 2017 writing contest received almost 20 entries. Judges included local published authors and publishing industry professionals.

Library Director Dolores Greenwald said, “It was wonderful to see the creative work of our local authors who participated in the contest. We are grateful to the judges for selecting the winners in each category and delighted to be able to help these talented authors find a wider audience.”