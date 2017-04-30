Lola: There’s chemistry with this very tall, very young Southern gentleman

While the situation with Alex is virtually non-existent, and while the situation with Brad is slowly dying due to my lack of interest … sweet little Gus has swooped on in and charmed me.

Well, he’s not little, though he’s six years younger than me. He stands at 6’5” – meaning when we kiss I have to stand on my tip toes and crane my neck, something that never happens as I’m pretty tall myself. Since we started hanging out about a month ago, things have progressed at a really nice pace and he’s taken me on some really cute hangs. There was fishing in his little boat on the river, swing dancing, long talks, and last week – meeting the friends.

It may not seem like a huge deal, but to me it’s kind of a huge deal. I haven’t willingly brought a guy around my friends since I dated Officer H last year, and even then we all know I was just flaunting him around to make Alex jealous. I actually like G. At first I wasn’t sure, the age difference and all, but we have this warm connection that’s really easy, fun and … dare I say … happy?

My best friend Daniella had a short film premiere last week and I thought I’d invite G along to see it, and to meet some of the important people in my life. I was glad when he said yes, anxious to see what my friends would make of him. As I stood outside the theater waiting for Daniella to arrive, G pulled up on time, stopped his car in the middle of the road and giving me a whistle from where he was. Once he laughed and parked, he walked across the street to meet me and immediately took me in a bear hug and kissed my cheek, not failing to tell me how beautiful he thought I looked.

The thing about G is he’s very Southern, which reminds me so much of my childhood. He has manners, always opening the door for me, giving me compliments and just genuinely being a nice guy. What I also like about him is that he’s not trying to sleep with me. I mean, there has definitely been some passionate kissing but he’s respectful – something that a lot of guys just lack these days. When we do talk about things like sex and love and relationships, he has a clear understanding of boundaries, waiting for the right time and not rushing into things. To be only 21 years old, G has the heart of someone who’s 80. It’s really endearing, and I have to admit that I’m smitten.

That night at the film premiere, he met a lot of my good friends. Daniella’s boyfriend (who is in the band that I work for with Alex), got along great with him and when he left he made sure to tell me that he approved. That meant a lot. Daniella of course loved him, and wants us to all go on double dates. After hanging out with my friends for a couple of hours, G asked me if I wanted to go meet some of his at a party nearby. We went, they loved me, it was great, and then we went back to hang out with my friends at their house, where he got along great with everyone and made sure to give me small public displays of affection, like stacking his legs on mine when we were sitting on the couch, putting his arm around me and the like. When it was time to leave and we kissed goodbye, it started raining. Not the first time, either. I could get used to kissing in the rain.

When we’re one on one, we could talk for as long as we could make out. We truly have so much in common, from our political views to being left-handed to loving Led Zeppelin.

I don’t know exactly where it’s going to go with G, but so far it’s going well. The age difference was odd at first – and it still may be something that comes up later – but for the most part he’s really, really cool. Until next time.

With love, Lola.