Longtime County Commissioner Lew Green dies at age 81

By BROOKE WANSER and JIM EAST

LEWIS W. Green Jr.

Longtime Williamson County Commissioner Lewis “Lew” Green passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center at the age of 81 after battling illness.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Green; three children, Bill (Cathy) Green, Megan Johnson, and Richard (Anita) Green; seven grandchildren, Rich Green, Rebecca and Evan Miller, Matthew Green, Hayden Green, Ceynor Johnson and Jack Johnson; great-granddaughter, Presley Miller; and one sister, Janet Fordham.

A 1961 graduate of Ohio University, Green served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was a systems engineer for IBM before retirement.

Diane Giddens, the Williamson County chief of staff, said as a commissioner, Green was always thoughtful. Green had served as a Williamson County commissioner for the 5th district since September of 1996.

“He was very methodical in his thinking,” Giddens said, adding, “he always wanted to look at all sides of things and weigh the issues before voting.”

“I get all torn up because it’s just so surreal,” Giddens said, her voice breaking. “He was a fine, outstanding gentleman and a dedicated servant. I will always remember his mischievous smile and his stories he loved share with me about his wife, Sandy.”

Thomas Little, Green’s fellow District 5 commissioner, said Green was hyper-active in his adopted community.

“He loved to volunteer at the county fair. Anywhere I went, if it was a public event, he was there. He’s gonna be missed.”

When asked about the process of selecting a commissioner to fill Green’s shoes, Little said, “I dread it.”

Giddens echoed the sentiment: “They don’t come any better than dear Lew.”

Green was a member of the Nolensville United Methodist Church; the Lions Club of Nolensville; a charter representative of the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of America; a Little League coach; a member of the Nolensville Historic Society; a Melvin Jones fellow; and a volunteer at Graceworks Ministries.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at the Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, and on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10-11 a.m., followed by the memorial service. The family requests donations be made to the Nolensville First United Methodist Church building fund, in lieu of flowers.

Jim East contributed to this story. Brooke Wanser is the associate editor for the Franklin Home Page, and can be reached at brooke.wanser@homepagemediagroup.com. Follow her on Twitter at @BWanser_writes or @FranklinHomepg.