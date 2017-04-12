Longtime local bankers move up at First Farmers

Longtime local bankers Craig Holland and Harvey Church have been named to new senior level positions with First Farmers bank.

Holland has been named First Farmers’ Senior Operations Officer and Church has assumed the role of Senior Retail Banking Executive. Holland and Church will focus on enhancing the customer experience at each of the bank’s 21 current locations and its new Brentwood location slated to open later this year.

“Craig Holland and Harvey Church have been with the bank for a number years and understand the products and services our customers have come to expect from First Farmers” said T. Randy Stevens, Chairman and CEO of First Farmers. “They are two of the best in the business and we appreciate their continued leadership as they take on their new roles.”

As Senior Operations Officer, Holland will oversee the bank’s deposit and loan operations as well as the credit administration. Holland has been with First Farmers for over 10 years, most recently serving as Williamson County president where he led expansion efforts into the fast-growing market.

“I am excited to accept this new challenge and look forward to leading efforts to enhance the bank’s credit and operational support areas.” Holland said in a press release announcing the promotions.

Church will be responsible for the bank’s retail branch network, which now spans 21 locations in eight Middle Tennessee counties. Church has been with First Farmers for over 10 years. He previously served as Maury County president where he led the bank’s day-to-day retail banking operations.

“I am excited about my new role and the opportunity to expand our array of products and services at our offices across Middle Tennessee.” said Harvey Church. “With our expanding presence across Middle Tennessee, including the addition of new locations in Franklin and Brentwood this year, it is important for us to deliver a consistent customer experience and continually improve the way we serve.”

For more information about First Farmers, visit us at myfirstfarmers.com under “Investor Relations.”