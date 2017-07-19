Little white house, on the market for decades, sold at last

Photo: A picture in the home from March of this year.

The white house at the corner of Church Street and Wilson Pike Circle in Brentwood is a familiar sight to many longtime residents and commuters to the area.

As the city has changed around it through the decades, it has sat there stubbornly, for sale for more than 20 years.

At long last, it is for sale no longer. According to property transfer records, the home and the 1.12 acres it sits on backing up to Frierson Street were sold to the Bank of the Ozarks for $2.8 million on July 7.

The home had previously been the subject of a Home Page article that looked back at some of its history. According to that article, the home at 152 Wilson Pike Circle was built in 1952 and was owned by the Duffield family.

The Realtor in charge of the property, John Gifford, said the property was on the market for so long because owner Alva Duffield did not want to outright sell the property, but rather lease it long-term. Ultimately, the property was put up for sale.

As of this Tuesday, the Brentwood Planning and Codes Department said that no permits had been issued for demolition or grading at the site.

We will continue to follow this story and update you when we hear more about what is planned for the site.