Longtime Thompson’s Station Alderman Sarah Benson passes away

Sarah Benson, who served Thompson’s Station as an alderman for 25 years and, before that, participated in efforts to incorporate the town in 1990, passed away this week, according to an official statement on the town Facebook page.

She is credited with her work toward ensuring the town was planned and developed with abundant green space and parkland, and collaborating on the town charter.

According to Mike Umphres of Brentwood, Benson also was a 30-year volunteer in the Destination Imagination educational nonprofit program for students.

“The DI family is profoundly saddened by her passing,” Umphres said.

No cause of death was available. The statement from the town is as follows:

“It is with profound sadness that the Town announce the passing of Sarah Benson. Sarah leaves a legacy of love and passion for the land, the people, and the place that is Thompson’s Station. Her numerous contributions include the establishment of the Town’s Charter, park system, and land development ordinances, all fundamental components to our Town which the community will value for generations to come. Sarah served on the Town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen for over 25 years and continued to serve on the Planning Commission and Parks Advisory Board. She has, and always will be, For Thompson’s Station.

“We all owe Sarah and her family a debt of gratitude for her selfless and tireless efforts for our greater well being. Thank you, Sarah.

“Please keep Sarah’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Mrs. Benson was a widow, whose husband, Craig Benson, passed away in 2014. The couple raised two daughters.

She was defeated in the 2016 municipal election.

Earlier this year the Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to rename the Thompson’s Station Park in honor of Benson.