Longtime Williamson County educator Willie Dickerson honored

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Franklin High School Principal Willie Dickerson sat quietly with her husband listening to names be called for awards.

When her name was called, she was shocked.

“I was surprised,” she said after. “I didn’t know.”

Dickerson, along with four other people and organizations, found themselves honored Wednesday at the First Annual “Be the Catalyst” award luncheon hosted by the Education Foundation for Williamson County.

Dickinson, a 45-year veteran educator, was awarded the 2017 Distinguished Alumna award.

Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, Miss Tennessee USA and a 2009 Franklin High School graduate, gave her the award and embraced her in a hug after.

Hethcoat had her as a principal and she called Dickerson a pillar in the community.

“She’s tough, and that’s what students need,” she said.

Dickerson has been principal of Franklin High School since 2002. Before that, she served as principal of Brentwood High School. She also served 8 years on the Williamson County Commission.

“I’m very humbled,” she said.

Other award winners:

2017 Community Partner Award: Williamson Herald

2017 Corporate Partnership Award: Landmark Bank

2017 Civic Leadership Award: Julian Bibb

2017 Distinguished Young Alumna Award: Courtney Lyle

Associate Editor Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.