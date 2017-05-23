Looney asks city of Franklin for help with school construction infrastructure

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney attended the City of Franklin’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Tuesday to request financial help to expand sewer for a new middle school on Henpeck Lane.

To make the school system’s plan to handle future growth a reality, Franklin’s sewer capacity would have to be expanded. This would help with infrastructure needed for new schools to relieve overcrowding due to population growth.

Looney proposed an $1.8 million expansion of Franklin’s sewer capacity so the school board can begin a $40 million Henpeck Lane middle school construction project to be completed by the year 2020. Enthused, the city supported the motion to fund the expansion of the sewer system on Henpeck Lane to make room for the school.

“Williamson County Schools is investing in this school,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “We’re partnering with them to extend sewer service to that property.”

No vote was taken on the proposal at the work session. The board will vote on the measure at its meeting June 1.

In addition to its discussion of sewer expansion, the board recognized Ida Turner and Mike Grainger Tuesday night at City Hall for service to the city. Turner was honored for her years of service at Mid-Cumberland Head Start; Grainger for his time with the Battlefield Preservation Commissioner.

After Turner and Grainger received their proclamations, Solomon Davis won the “My Historic Franklin Photo Contest” with a snowy picture of Main Street called, “It’s a wonderful life.” Davis received a $50 gift card, two movie tickets for the Franklin Theatre, $20 gift card for concessions and a gold package from Starbucks including gold coffee tumblers. The other winners in the “My Historic Franklin Photo Contest” were Tom Thomson and Deanna Cunningham in second and third place, respectively.

The actual BOMA meeting was quick and to the point. The only item of focus was the annexation of the Bushnell and Bates Properties at 1495 and 1521 Lewisburg Pike. The annexation has not been approved, but the process has begun.