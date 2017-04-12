Looney to speak tonight on Brentwood campus plans, rezoning potential

A community meeting organized by parents to discuss expansion and renovation of the Brentwood High School and Brentwood Middle School facilities is set for 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. today at the middle school cafeteria.

The schools occupy some of the older buildings in the system, with Brentwood Middle having been established in 1972 and Brentwood High School in 1982. The schools are over capacity and require work to avoid a major rezoning involving the feeder school system.

The County Commission will consider a funding resolution for the improvements on May 8.

Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney, as well as school board members and county commissioners are expected to attend.

Looney is on the agenda to speak and answer questions. Other officials are expected to make themselves available after Looney’s presentation for discussions with attendees.