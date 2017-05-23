Loss of father at start of father-daughter funeral service business set tone for career of compassion

From left, Kathy Burton, Lisa Liston, Carol Austin, Kate Austin, Tiffany Widner. // SUBMITTED

The entrepreneurial dream of a Brentwood father and daughter to create a family-owned funeral service company became a reality when Austin Funeral & Cremation Services was established in April 2007.

Sadly, Rick Austin, a second-generation funeral director, died unexpectedly in November 2007 before he could see the plans he made with one of his twin daughters take hold. But Kate Austin and her mother, Carol Austin, persevered. Along with a growing professional staff and family support, the two have helped hundreds of Middle Tennessee families make difficult decisions following the deaths of their own loved ones.

On Thursday, the Austin family celebrated Austin Funeral & Cremation Services’ 10th anniversary with close to 50 friends, employees, and civic and religious partners at Brentwood Country Club.

In brief remarks before the luncheon, retired United Methodist bishop, Dr. Joe Pennell, shared that his church, Brentwood United Methodist Church, would love to have Carol Austin on its staff.

“What she does is not a job; it is a ministry,” he said.

Carol Austin has worked in the funeral industry for over two decades. She holds licenses as both a funeral director and insurance agent, roles which enable her to assist families not only at a time of loss, but also in pre-planning funerals.

Kate Austin served as an apprentice funeral director from 2007 to July 2010, when she passed state board examinations and received her funeral director’s license. She graduated with honors from Belmont University where she majored in Entrepreneurship. While working in the family business, Kate continued her education and earned her MBA degree from Lipscomb University.

“Certainly, we never dreamed of losing both (father-in- law) Milton and Rick so soon after our business began, but experiencing our own personal loss has even further cemented our personal commitment to those we serve,” Carol states on the company website.

The company has grown to include a third funeral director Tiffany Widener. Pre-arrangement planner Kathy Burton recently joined the staff and Lisa Liston is office manager.

For more information, call 615-377- 0775 or visit austinfuneralservice.com.