Lottery breaks all-time record for “scratch-off” ticket sales

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation announced Monday the highest week of instant game sales since it began more than 13 years ago.

Sales for the week ending March 11, 2017, were $37.4 million compared to $34.6 million for the first week of Lottery sales, which began Jan. 20, 2004.

The combination of both instant and drawing-style ticket sales for last week generated approximately $9.9 million for Lottery-funded education programs.

“Our diverse selection of instant games is meeting with great success in the marketplace,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO. “This is great news for the education programs funded by the Lottery, which have grown in number since we began. More than one million Lottery-funded scholarships and grants have been awarded, and the number continues to rise.”

The strong sales were driven by the March launch of Mighty Jumbo Bucks, an oversized ticket that gives players the chance to win up to $3 million. The 8” x 8” ticket complements the highly popular Jumbo Bucks family of instant games.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $4 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants and scholarships, after-school programs and Tennessee Promise.

In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $11.1 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1 billion in retailer commissions.

