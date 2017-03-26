With love, from Lola | Things have cooled with Nashville’s hottest man

I think I may have this Brad situation pinned down.

While he’s been drifting away, I’ve been doing the same. And you know what? I feel nothing. I don’t feel sad, I don’t feel confused, I don’t feel worried and I don’t feel upset. He might be Nashville’s Hottest Man, but that doesn’t mean he’s the man for me.

Looking at our conversations, my hunch says it started when I mentioned to him I had a meeting with a photography agency next month for work. He was encouraging, and when I mentioned to him that he should submit himself too, he did. After all, when I submitted they got back to me within the hour saying they wanted to meet, and given how truly extraordinary his work is I figured it would be the same situation.

It wasn’t. Their reply to him was, “OK, we’ll take a look.” Yikes. You see, when Brad told me that being represented was one of his big goals this year, I was excited that we had so much in common – it’s one of my goals, too. But ever since this conversation happened, it’s been weird. Off. Distant. And like I said earlier, I could kind of care less.

I knew from the beginning that it wouldn’t last long, in all honesty. I told my best friend Daniella, “Why am I not more excited about this? I should be more excited.” But I wasn’t.

Which is why the distance doesn’t hurt. It’s odd … I had a crush on him for so long, but never in my wildest dreams saw a romance between us. When it really did happen, I found myself a little disenchanted. I guess it just comes down to one thing: chemistry.

You can’t help who you like at the end of the day. And I like Alex. I know he sucks, and I know he’s not even the least bit emotionally available and I know it’s a terrible idea to still pine over him. I don’t expect anything. I don’t even plan on flirting with him. But it is what it is. I just like him. (Insert shrug emoji here.) I’ll get over it when I get over it.

In the meantime, there’s always got to be someone fun to flirt with. I met a new guy while I was out dancing one night this week, and he’s exactly my type. Tall, dark, handsome and exotic. His name’s Gus. (Yeah, like the mouse from Cinderella.) It’s a funny little story, actually.

In December, Daniella held her birthday party at Santa’s Pub, a cool little trailer-turned-bar that’s Christmas themed and owned by a man who literally looks like Santa Claus. Anyway, I specifically remember the moment Gus walked in. I didn’t know his name at the time, but he walked in, his long black hair flowing, and I said to Daniella, “Who is HE?” But, it being a rowdy bar, I lost sight of him and never saw him again. But I swore to myself, “Lola, if you ever see him out again you have to talk to him.” I forgot about the tall, dark, handsome and gorgeously exotic man until about six nights ago, when I saw him again out dancing.

We made eyes for about three hours before he finally worked up the courage to come talk to me. Unfortunately, my friend Mayra was a little too drunk and our Uber was five minutes away, so Gus and I didn’t have time to really do much besides dance and flirt a little. While we were speed dating on the dance floor, Mayra took his phone from him and brazenly put my number in it. As we were dancing I lost track of the time. At least 10 minutes had to have passed by, and our poor Uber driver was patiently waiting outside of the bar for us. I looked at my phone and the clock said it was almost midnight. I looked up at Gus, who’s at least a foot taller than me (swoon), and said, “I have to go! I’m so sorry, but my number’s in your phone.”

I had a text from him by the time we walked out to the Uber.

Until next time!

With Love, Lola