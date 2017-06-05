Ludlow & Prime revives former Cross Corner space

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Food is being served again at the former site of an old Brentwood favorite hangout and restaurant.

Ludlow & Prime began welcoming customers through its doors this past Monday, May 29, just in time for the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals. The restaurant replaces Cross Corner Bar & Grill in the Brentwood Place shopping center.

The restaurant is featuring a limited dinner menu for its first few weeks, as the owner, Tim Kohler, and head chef, Chad Starling, carefully hone their offerings.

“Until we know it’s perfected, we’re not gonna release it,” Kohler said. “We’re gonna make sure it’s the best we can offer before we send it out.”

Ludlow & Prime specializes in seafood and locally sourced meats and dairy products. Kohler, who has a long career in the food industry that stretches from New York to Miami to Los Angeles, said he has developed good connections in the Gulf for much of the restaurant’s seafood. Gulf oysters are currently on the menu.

For the rest of the menu, Kohler and Starling have focused their efforts on procuring food from surrounding areas.

“What we can provide from the land near us, we will do it,” Kohler said. “We will source it and do it.”

Not only that, but Kohler said he and Starling have made an effort to actually get to know the farmers who provide Ludlow & Prime with its food.

“We have dinner with the people,” Kohler said. “We actually have a bond with the people we’re buying from.”

Starling agreed, remembering one meal in particular.

“We’ve had dinner in the middle of the farm with pigs on one side and chickens on the other side of us,” he said.

That local sourcing is prevalent even in the menu’s current early stages. For instance, on the menu right now you can get a hamburger with beef from Bear Creek Farm in Leiper’s Fork and an optional fried egg on top from Hatcher Family Dairy in College Grove.

Kohler said new menu items will be added gradually over the next days and weeks, including steaks that are aged in house.

“We have to get 35 to 40 days … before we start cutting and serving those,” Kohler said.

Much of the cooking will be done on Ludlow & Prime’s unique wood-fired grill, which was custom-designed for the restaurant. It features two sections for grilling as well as a plancha, a sort of flat-top griddle where Starling plans to make fish sourced from a connection he has in Hawaii.

“It’s like the best of both worlds,” Starling said. “You get that sear but also the flavor like you’re grilling.”

Like Kohler, Starling has worked in restaurants all over the place and sees that experience as a key component of the work he plans on doing at Ludlow & Prime.

“We’re not trying to outdo anybody,” Starling said. “We’re trying to do our thing, which is a collective of our backgrounds and what we’re both passionate about. I’ve worked from Key West to Texas to California so there’s a lot of influences in my food.”

For all of Kohler’s and Starling’s travels, they both feel at home now. While Starling is originally from Chattanooga, Kohler actually settled in the area because Brentwood is his wife’s hometown.

“I’ve planted myself” here, Kohler said happily.

So far, the feedback Kohler has been hearing from customers is good, he said. Some of those customers have been former regulars to Cross Corner.

“Everybody’s been very receptive coming in,” he said. “It’s been a good response from some of the Cross Corner people coming in and seeing their old living room enhanced a bit. They seem to like it as well.”

Once the dinner menu is completed, Kohler said they intend to focus on getting a Sunday brunch up and going. Eventually Ludlow & Prime will be open for lunch as well.

Although the atmosphere and decor might be a little more refined than the old Cross Corner, Kohler said he wants Ludlow & Prime to be a place that anyone can feel comfortable going to, just like the old place.

“The restaurant and the menu is approachable for everybody,” he said. “It’s not just a steakhouse, it’s not just a seafood house. There’s plenty more, and we’re very down to earth and about community.”

For now, though, it is dinner only. The restaurant is open on Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant has a full bar, plenty of television sets for catching sporting events and a private room that can be rented out for special occasions or meetings.