Lunchbox: Make the transition to school an easy one

By GingerBean

You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so….Get on your way!

Dr. Seuss

The first day of school is a huge step for both children and parents.

Your little one is about to fly free for the first time and it can be a little scary, but such a big adventure is awaiting them. The places they will go and they things they will accomplish start with this one big step.

Making such a huge transition easier is so important. You may want to be there every step of the way for them, but this is the start of their big boy/girl life. To make things easier on them and you, here are a few tips that will give them a little sense of you being there and make such a big transition a little easier for them. And just know, a big hug is waiting for the both of you at the end of the day!

Special Lunches

Imagine your little one’s face when they open their lunch and the cutest little panda is waiting for them! Use cookie cutters to cut out dolphins, hearts, pigs, even a game of Tetris! Having fun with their lunch is such a good way to ease the stress that comes with being somewhere new without their rock.

Embroidering Your Little One’s Gear

Embroidering your little one’s gear is not only easy for them to distinguish between theirs and their classmates, but it makes their schooling experience unique. For your preschooler or kindergartner, embroider their knapsack with their name! For your elementary student embroider their backpack or lunch box! It makes their schooling experience exciting and it gets them exciting about starting school or going back so they can show-off their awesome new school gear.

Stephen Joseph Knapsack

Available at GingerBean! We can Embroider!

Leaving Notes:

Who says you can’t pack hugs and kisses? Leaving your sweet one notes is such a simple gesture to show them you’re with them every step of the way. Leave a note at breakfast with words of encouragement as they venture off on their biggest adventure yet. Leave a note in their lunchbox, letting them know you’re thinking of them. Leave a note in their knapsack wishing them the sweetest of dreams. It will give them something to look forward to and will always put a smile on their face!

* Fun Little Idea: Create the notes using pictures for your little one who can’t quite read yet, but are on their journey to learning!

This is just the beginning, adventure is out there for your little one!

