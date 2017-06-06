Lyft sets up regular transportation service for The Heritage

By A.J. DUGGER III

Residents of The Heritage at Brentwood can now enjoy the services of Lyft to transport them to destinations they desire, and have their trips billed to their Heritage account.

Lyft, a rideshare services company, is convienent to the residents that do not want to rely on family or friends for rides, do not have cars, or feel uncomfortable driving at night.

Barbara Votta, a 10-year resident of the senior independent-living community, has always wished for something like this. Just last week, she used to service to take her to the movies. “I encourage anyone to use it,” said Votta. “We have many programs here. But there are times when we personally might want to take part in a different program that does not have transportation services provided by the Heritage.”

The residents book their Lyft trip through the front desk at the Heritage a week in advance and provide the destination, drop-off and pick-up details. The fee is charged to the resident’s monthly bill.

“This Lyft program has become so important because we can arrange to go wherever it is we’d like to go and participate, or go and pick up something. I have used it four times since they started it a few weeks ago,” said Votta.

The Heritage at Brentwood is located at 900 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.