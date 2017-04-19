Macabre “The Addams Family” is BGA’s musical offering next week

BATTLE GROUND ACADEMY

Battle Ground Academy’s Theatre Department will present The Addams Family as its spring musical with 7 p.m. performances April 27-29.

The musical is open to the public and all performances will take place at the Harlin Student Center on BGA’s Glen Echo campus. General admission tickets are $5 and reserved tickets are $8.

“I have enjoyed working on this show with such a talented group of students,” said Jenny Wallace, BGA’s Upper School Drama Director. “Many of the performers are seasoned veterans of the BGA stage, but we have also welcomed more than a few new faces to our musical. This is a fun, lighthearted show full of exuberant performances, hummable songs and lavish production numbers.”

The cast includes Matthew Keith, Ally Dunavant, Webb Bankemper, Madison Knight, Bennett Kesler, Reed Locke, Robby Kirkpatrick, Parker Greenwood, Laura Abbott and Cooper Helm. Sarah Evins is the music director for the performance and Hallie Murphree and Ridley Randolph are stage managers.

The plot:

In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family and the spookiest of which is that the Addams kids are growing up. The Addams Family has lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an 18-year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own. She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family – the most un-Addams sounding person one could be! And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner. In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested and the Addams Family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations – change.

